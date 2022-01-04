  • Facebook
    RRR to KGF Chapter 2 to Liger: 9 Upcoming South movies to watch in 2022

    First Published Jan 4, 2022, 9:03 PM IST
    This year, we will see some amazing South movies from Prabhas's Radhe Shyam to Ram Charan's RRR, Yash's KGF and many more. The list is long; here, take a look.

    Last year, we saw some excellent regional cinema like Malik, Pushpa, Drishyam 2, Minnal Murali and The Great Indian Kitchen. Some movies were released on the big screen and a few on OTT platforms. This year, 2022, we have a long list of South films made on big-budget and prominent stars.
     

    Pan-India film Liger features stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will be out on August 25 2022. 

    RRR directed by SS Rajamouli the film features stars like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others. We have yet to know the release date. Also Read: SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited ‘RRR’ has officially been delayed because of Omicron; makers issue statement

    Radha Krishna Kumar directs Radhe Shyam. The film features actors like Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and others. The movie is all set to release on January 14.

    Tamil film Valimai is directed by H Vinoth. The movie stars Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda and is all set to release on January 13.

    Telugu film Acharya features stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde (cameo). The movie is directed by Siva Koratala and will release on February 4.

    KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and is set to release on April 14. Also Read: Did Ram Charan comment on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce from Naga Chaitanya? Here's how actress reacted

    Kannada film Vikrant Rona is directed by Anup Bhandari. The film features Kiccha Sudeep and will release on February 24. 
     

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram. This Telugu film features superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. The film will hot the big screen on April 1.

    Telugu film Bheemla Nayak features big actors like Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyutktha Menen. The film is directed by Saagar K Chandra and will release on February 25.

