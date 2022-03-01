  • Facebook
    Bachchhan Paandey to Radhe Shyam, RRR, Jalsa; things to watch this March

    First Published Mar 1, 2022
    Movie buffs have a lot coming to their screens this March. Several movies and shows will be released in the theatres and on OTT platforms including Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer RRR, Ajay Devgn’s Rudra and Vidya Balan’s Jalsa among many more.

    Get ready for an entertainment-filled March as a pool of films and series are going to be released this month. From the much-awaited films such as SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer film RRR and Prabha’s Radeh Shyam that saw a delayed release because of the pandemic to Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey, Ajay Devgn’s Rudra, Vidya Balan’s Jalsa and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhundh – March promises to be a month filled with lots of entertainment like never before.

    Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan’s starrer ‘Jhund’ will be the first theatrical release of March. Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, the film will hit the theatres on March 4.

    Toolsidas Junior: Starring Sanjay Dutt, Dalip Tahil and Rajiv Kapoor, ‘Toolsidas Junior’ will also release on March 4, alongside Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund. The film has been jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker.
     

    Sutliyan: Another web series that will release on March 4 is Sutliyan. The show will be premiered on ZEE5. As per its trailer, it promises to be a family entertainer.

    ALSO READ: Maaran Trailer: Dhanush plays a fierce investigative journalist in this gripping movie; watch

    Radhe Shyam: Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, ‘Radhe Shyam’ will be released in multiple languages across the country on March 11. The film has reportedly been made with a budget of Rs 350 crore.

    ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi reveals Bhola Shankar’s first look on Maha Shivaratri

    The Kashmir Files: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s much-awaited film ‘The Kashmir Files’ will release in the theatres on March 11. The film stars actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.

    Jalsa: ‘Tumahri Sulu’ director and Vidya Balan have reunited for their upcoming next ‘Jalsa’. Other than Vidya, the film will also star actor Shefali Shah. ‘Jalsa’ will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 18.

    RRR: After many delays, SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer film ‘RRR’ will finally be released in cinemas near you on March 25. The film stars actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also have important roles to play. RRR will be released in multiple languages.

    Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, also featuring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, will have a theatrical release on March 18. A crime comedy, the movie also stars actors Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.

    Undekhi 2: The second part of Sony LIV's show ‘Undekhi’ is all set to return to the mobile screens on March 4. The first season of Undekhi was released in 2020.

