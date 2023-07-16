R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron; expresses his delight

R Madhavan was in Paris to attend the dinner hosted by the French President. He shared a picture with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from the dinner in a heartwarming post

On July 14, 2023, actor R Madhavan attended the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. He attended a banquet honouring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sponsored by French President Emmanuel Macron. Madhavan took to Instagram to share a photo with PM Modi from the meal and a lengthy statement thanking both countries.

He wrote, “The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries, was palpable and intense during the Bastille day celebration in Paris on July 14 2023. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations.”

The actor also mentioned that mutual respect and positivity were in the air at the dinner, and he prays for the vision of both governments to bear fruit. “President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it.. a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture. Thank you President Macron and Modi Ji for the incredible lesson on grace and humility. May France and India forever prosper together.”

The meal was hosted on French National Day in the Louvre Museum in Paris, which had been restricted to banquets since the previous one was given for Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

President Macron released a wrap film that included highlights from PM Modi's two-day visit to France. Madhavan was seen shaking hands with Macron and congratulating him in the video.

“To the people of India, trust and friendship,” Macron said in the video's caption, shared on Twitter.

Other celebrities who attended the luncheon included Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej and Assamese aerospace engineer Priyanka Rajkakati. PM Modi attended the Bastille Day events as part of his agenda. He described his trip to France as "memorable," especially after attending the French National Day ceremony.

R Madhavan on Chandrayaan 3:

He also spoke about the Chandrayaan 3 launch and shared, “Also July 14 2023 also marked yet another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the unfailing Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France by Shri Nambi Narayanan. Praying also for the succes of their important and incredible mission. @narendramodi @emmanuelmacron #bastilleday2023 #rocketrythenambieffect.”