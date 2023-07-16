Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron; expresses his delight

    R Madhavan was in Paris to attend the dinner hosted by the French President. He shared a picture with PM Modi and  French President Emmanuel Macron from the dinner in a heartwarming post 

    R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron; expresses his delight RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 9:27 AM IST

    On July 14, 2023, actor R Madhavan attended the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. He attended a banquet honouring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sponsored by French President Emmanuel Macron. Madhavan took to Instagram to share a photo with PM Modi from the meal and a lengthy statement thanking both countries.

    He wrote, “The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries, was palpable and intense during the Bastille day celebration in Paris on July 14 2023. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations.”

    Also Read: Prince Harry-Meghan Markle to return from Megxit? Here's what we know

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

    The actor also mentioned that mutual respect and positivity were in the air at the dinner, and he prays for the vision of both governments to bear fruit. “President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it.. a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture. Thank you President Macron and Modi Ji for the incredible lesson on grace and humility. May France and India forever prosper together.”

    The meal was hosted on French National Day in the Louvre Museum in Paris, which had been restricted to banquets since the previous one was given for Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

    President Macron released a wrap film that included highlights from PM Modi's two-day visit to France. Madhavan was seen shaking hands with Macron and congratulating him in the video.

    Also Read: Her Private Life to Dream High: 5 popular Idol and Fan storyline Korean dramas in India

    “To the people of India, trust and friendship,” Macron said in the video's caption, shared on Twitter.

    Other celebrities who attended the luncheon included Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej and Assamese aerospace engineer Priyanka Rajkakati. PM Modi attended the Bastille Day events as part of his agenda. He described his trip to France as "memorable," especially after attending the French National Day ceremony.

    R Madhavan on Chandrayaan 3:
    He also spoke about the Chandrayaan 3 launch and shared, “Also July 14 2023 also marked yet another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the unfailing Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France by Shri Nambi Narayanan. Praying also for the succes of their important and incredible mission. @narendramodi @emmanuelmacron #bastilleday2023 #rocketrythenambieffect.”

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Boys Over Flowers to The Heirs: 5 most popular High-School Romance Korean Dramas in India vma eai

    Boys Over Flowers to The Heirs: 5 most popular High-School Romance Korean Dramas in India

    5 most popular Hollywood singers who collaborated with Indian singers vma eai

    5 most popular Hollywood singers who collaborated with Indian singers

    Her Private Life to Dream High: 5 popular Idol and Fan storyline Korean dramas in India vma eai

    Her Private Life to Dream High: 5 popular Idol and Fan storyline Korean dramas in India

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani's sister radiates with pride ATG EAI

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani's sister radiates with pride

    SAG AFTRA strike: Priyanka Chopra stands in solidarity; pens heartfelt note - Know details vma

    SAG AFTRA strike: Priyanka Chopra stands in solidarity; pens heartfelt note - Know details

    Recent Stories

    Shocking! Kerala woman stabbed to death by former friend at hospital; Accused arrested anr

    Shocking! Kerala woman stabbed to death by former friend at hospital; Accused arrested

    Kerala news LIVE 16 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Stray dog attacks three-year-old in Balaramapuram; Suffers injuries on face

    Medical Advice to Excercise: 5 Important tips to follow while trying to conceive in PCOS vma

    Medical Advice to Excercise: 5 Important tips to follow while trying to conceive in PCOS

    Essential Skincare strategies for healthy skin during the summer to monsoon transition ATG EAI

    Essential Skincare strategies for healthy skin during the summer to monsoon transition

    Daily Horoscope for July 16, 2023: Good day for Scorpio, Leo; difficult day for Gemini AJR

    Daily Horoscope for July 16, 2023: Good day for Scorpio, Leo; difficult day for Gemini

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon