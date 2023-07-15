Prince Harry-Meghan Markle to return from Megxit? Here's what we know

Entertainment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as 'senior royals' in 2020. However, if close sources are to be believed, Harry and Meghan are contemplating returning to London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged in 2017 which was hailed by Royal watchers as a breakout from the traditional orthodoxies that the Royal family was known for
They got married next summer and the ceremony garnered a whooping 1.9 billion viewership. The marriage was hailed as a beacon of inclusivity in the Royal family
Certain concerns were raised regarding the possible colour of Archie's skin and harassment by the UK media which led to them feeling claustrophobic within the family
January 2020 they stepped down as Senior Royals and work to become financially independent which led to them releasing a docuseries with Netflix and Harry's best seller 'Spare'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's possible return to the UK is fueled by financial concerns and uncertainties about their future in America. Will they leave California behind?
Recent reports suggest that Prince Harry's peace of mind has been shaken due to a failed $20 million Spotify deal and the eviction from Frogmore Cottage
Harry has reportedly reached out to his estranged brother, Prince William, proposing their return to London and serving under King Charles. Is there a possible re-union?