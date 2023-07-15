Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Her Private Life to Dream High: 5 popular Idol and Fan storyline Korean dramas in India

    Korean dramas centred around idols and their passionate fans have captivated audiences worldwide, including in India. Here are five popular idol and fan Korean dramas that have gained a significant following in India.

    Her Private Life to Dream High: 5 popular Idol and Fan storyline Korean dramas in India
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    The Beat of Fandom: 5 Popular Idol and Fan Korean Dramas That Have Enchanted India! Brace yourself for a whirlwind journey into the captivating world of idols and their devoted fans with these five Korean dramas that have captured the hearts of Indian viewers. These shows offer a perfect blend of music, romance, and heartfelt storytelling, creating fervour among Indian audiences. These Korean dramas celebrate the captivating world of idols and their passionate fans, offering a blend of music, romance, and relatable storytelling. With their engaging plots and endearing characters, these shows have found a special place in the hearts of Indian viewers, showcasing the universal appeal of dreams, passion, and the power of music.

    Here are 5 popular Idol and Fan storyline Korean dramas in India:

    1. You're Beautiful:

    This heartwarming drama follows the story of a girl named Go Mi Nam who disguises herself as her twin brother to join an idol group. The engaging plot, music, and endearing romance have made it a favourite among Indian viewers.

    2. Dream High:

    Set in a prestigious performing arts school, "Dream High" showcases the dreams and challenges of a group of students aspiring to become idols. The series offers a mix of music, friendship, and romance, resonating with Indian fans.

    3. The Idolmaster KR:

    Inspired by a popular video game, this drama follows the journey of a group of aspiring idols as they overcome obstacles and chase their dreams. The show's vibrant characters and catchy music have captured the attention of Indian viewers.

    4. Her Private Life:

    While not solely focused on idols, this romantic comedy revolves around the life of a professional art curator who is also a devoted fan of an idol. The drama explores the delicate balance between personal and fangirl life, with a touch of romance.

    5. The Liar and His Lover:

    Based on a Japanese manga, this heartwarming drama tells the story of a talented musician who falls in love with a high school student with a gifted voice. The music-centric storyline and the chemistry between the leads have made it popular among Indian audiences.

