R Madhavan congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay on becoming the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He shared a heartfelt Instagram post, wishing his 'dear brother' a rewarding tenure after TVK's historic win in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Actor R Madhavan congratulated Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay after his official swearing-in on Sunday, as the actor-turned-politician began his new political tenure. Madhavan took to his Instagram handle to extend his congratulations to Vijay, sharing a portrait of the newly sworn-in leader. In his caption, Madhavan wrote, "God bless you and sooooo Proud of you."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The image carried a more detailed message addressed to Vijay, in which Madhavan expressed his wishes for the Chief Minister's tenure. "All the very very best my Dear Brother. May your tenure as the Chief Minister be the most rewarding and impactful one for our State. May God give you all the strength you need to do all the good you need to do. so proud of you brother," the message read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Star-Studded Swearing-In Ceremony

Earlier today Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and nine ministers of his cabinet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Vijay's parents, veteran filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar, were present at the ceremony, seated in the front row. His father expressed deep emotion following the moment. Actor Trisha and her mother were also among those present for Vijay's oath-taking ceremony.

'My son has fulfilled that dream'

Chandrasekhar said, "My dream, my wish... my son has fulfilled that dream. Today, he stands as a leader for the whole of Tamil Nadu. He will do what he says. It's not just a belief now. In any matter, he has always delivered on his promises. Not every father gets an opportunity like this. To see his son reach the absolute top as an actor and then leave it all behind to come into this. But the reason I got emotional was thinking about the struggles he faced along the way. Reflecting on all those hardships, and the moment he said, 'I, Joseph Vijay...', I got truly emotional. It's true."

Following the ceremony, the 51-year-old Vijay formally assumed charge at the Secretariat after TVK's historic victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. On arrival at the Civil Secretariat, he was welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by senior officials and staff.

Vijay Promises 'New Era' in First Address

In his first address as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the people of Tamil Nadu and called for a "new era" of governance. "Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice," he said.

Emphasising transparency and restraint in promises, he added, "I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible."

Addressing young supporters who refer to him as "Vijay Mama," he assured them of his commitment to their welfare. He also thanked alliance partners Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK for their support in helping TVK cross the majority mark. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was present at the ceremony along with other alliance leaders.

TVK's Historic Victory

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a significant breakthrough for TVK, which secured 108 seats in its electoral debut, ending the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK. (ANI)