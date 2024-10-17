Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pushpa 2: New poster revealed; 50 days to witness Allu Arjun's action thriller

    It is anticipated that "Pushpa 2: The Rule" will dig further into the compelling story of Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj as he negotiates the dangerous world of smuggling and power dynamics.

    Pushpa 2: New poster revealed; 50 days to witness Allu Arjun's action thriller
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    The makers of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" have released a stunning new poster showcasing the endearing Allu Arjun as the countdown to one of the most awaited movies of 2024 continues. The poster showcases the star sitting confidently on a chair, embodying the swagger and intensity that fans have come to love. With just 50 days left until the film's theatrical release on December 6, 2024, anticipation is at an all-time high.

    The movie, which is a follow-up to the popular movie "Pushpa: The Rise," promises to up the drama and action to new levels. Mythri Movie Makers took to social media to share the poster, captioning it, "The wait gets shorter. 50 days to witness Pushpa Raj and his blockbuster rule."

     

     

    It is anticipated that "Pushpa 2: The Rule" will dig further into the compelling story of Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj as he negotiates the dangerous world of smuggling and power dynamics. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also feature in the movie. Fans can't wait to speculate about exciting new characters, surprising story turns, and, of course, Allu Arjun's iconic performance, which drove the first movie to phenomenal success.

    Fans' excitement will probably be further heightened by promotional events and teasers as the release date draws near. Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, opens in theaters on December 6.

