'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's starrer LEAKED online amid reports of film being removed from theatres; Read on

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, has captured massive attention with record-breaking earnings, crossing Rs 1,500 crore globally. However, it faces challenges, including piracy issues and controversies involving lead actor Allu Arjun, making headlines both for its success and unforeseen events

First Published Dec 21, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

Fifteen days after its theatrical release, Pushpa 2: The Rule has reportedly fallen prey to piracy websites. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed on his X (formerly Twitter) handle that an ultra HD version of the Allu Arjun starrer has been leaked online. He described the incident as shocking, expressing concern over the unauthorized distribution of the film.

The development followed reports of a dispute between the makers of the Sukumar directorial and the theatre chain PVR INOX. The disagreement led to a temporary removal of all Pushpa 2 shows from North India. However, the issue was resolved, and screenings resumed shortly thereafter.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule serves as a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel sees Allu Arjun reprising his role as the dynamic Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film has achieved remarkable commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi-language film. Within two weeks of its release, it amassed Rs 600 crore domestically. Globally, the production house Mythri Movie Makers reported that the film has surpassed Rs 1,500 crore, with collections reaching Rs 1,508 crore so far.

In another development related to the film, Allu Arjun was recently arrested in connection with the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during a screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident occurred earlier this month when massive crowds gathered to see Allu Arjun, who attended the event alongside music director Devi Sri Prasad. Following the chaos, the actor was taken into custody and later sent to 14-day judicial custody. He was subsequently granted interim bail for four weeks on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

