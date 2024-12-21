'Pushpa 2' OTT release: Will Allu Arjun's film release on 9th January? Makers REVEAL

Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the box office by storm since its release on December 5, emerging as a monumental blockbuster. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film has shattered records, grossing over ₹1,500 crore globally, while thrilling audiences worldwide

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' hit theatres on December 5 and has since captivated the audiences heart not only in South India bus has emerged successful even in the Hindi belt. It has established itself as one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. Industry gossip hinted at early arrival of the Allu Arjun starrer on OTT platforms by January 9,2025. But now the makers of 'Pushpa 2' have clarified otherwise.

The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, addressed the speculation through their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. They stated that the film would not debut on any OTT platform before completing 56 days of its theatrical release. Emphasizing the cinematic experience, they urged fans to watch the movie on the big screen during the holiday season.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel features Allu Arjun reprising his role as the enigmatic Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film has shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi-language movie to date. Within two weeks of its release, it amassed ₹600 crore at the box office. Globally, the production house revealed that the film has crossed the ₹1,500 crore milestone, with total earnings reported at ₹1,508 crore so far.

In related developments, Allu Arjun was recently involved in a legal matter linked to the tragic death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during a screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident occurred as massive crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, who was present with music director Devi Sri Prasad. Following the incident, Arjun was detained from his residence and placed under 14-day judicial custody. However, he was later granted interim bail for four weeks on a personal bond of ₹50,000.

