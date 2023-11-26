Parineeti Chopra reacts to fake statements about cousin Mannara Chopra; here's what she said

Parineeti Chopra is unhappy after a few fanclubs spread fake statements. Over the weekend, fan organisations reported that Parineeti backed her cousin Mannara Chopra. Mannara is a Bigg Boss 17 participant. While Priyanka expressed her support for Mannara last month, a few fan groups stated that Parineeti has also commented on Mannara's rising popularity due to the Salman Khan show. Although Parineeti has not commented on the viral comments, she has stated that she has made no similar comments about any musicians recently.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Parineeti said, “I am seeing fan pages putting out quotes in favour of their artists, using my name. These are fake. I have given no interviews/quotes about anyone, congratulating them or appreciating them. I am watching, and will be reporting you. Also – get your facts checked first! A little googling never hurt anyone.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: K-pop singer Aoora all set to enter Salman Khan's reality show

Priyanka shared a childhood photo of Mannara a few weeks ago and a heartwarming note to support her cousin participating in Bigg Boss 17. “Throwback to little @memannara Good Luck little one,” along with a red heart, folded hands, and flexed biceps emoji.

About Mannara Chopra on Bigg Boss 17:

Mannara is one of Bigg Boss 17's most popular contestants. Not only has she made news for her performance on the show, but she has also been linked to Munawar Faruqui. As the first competitors to enter the confession room on Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra soon connected. As their relationship grew, other candidates began associating with them, coining the hashtag #MunAra, a combination of Munawar and Mannara.

Also Read: In pictures: 6 times when Katrina Kaif proved she is family-oriented

Munawar's girlfriend Nazila penned a mysterious letter last week amid the contestants' taunting.“One thing I wish more people knew is that everything isn’t how it seems online. Nobody is as pure and morally correct as they pretend to be, in fact, the reality will take you by surprise. This is why they usually say never meet your idols; because in most cases the way you perceive them is very different from how they actually are so don’t be fooled by what you see online or on TV,” she wrote.