THESE 4 actresses rejected Sunny Deol's blockbuster movie 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha'
Sunny Deol is one of Bollywood's most popular and successful stars. But 24 years ago, not one, not two, but four heroines refused to work in his blockbuster film. Learn about this film and the heroines…
| Published : Jun 15 2025, 03:55 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : Social Media
The film we're talking about is 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.' Anil Sharma directed this film. This blockbuster was made for about ₹19 crores and collected a net of ₹76.88 crores in India. Now, let's find out about the heroines who rejected this film...
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Kajol rejected 'Gadar.' Reports suggest Anil Sharma offered Kajol the role of Sakina. But she allegedly didn't want to work with Sunny Deol and turned down the offer.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Aishwarya Rai wasn't ready for 'Gadar.' It's said the makers planned to cast Aishwarya Rai as Sakina. But the former Miss World wasn't ready for it.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Madhuri Dixit turned down 'Gadar.' Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Sunny Deol in 'Tridev,' was offered the role of Sakina in 'Gadar.' But she didn't accept the offer.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Soni Razdan refused to work in 'Gadar.' Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, was offered a significant role in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.' But due to scheduling conflicts, she declined.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Ameesha Patel was also advised against 'Gadar.' After many actresses turned it down, Ameesha Patel got the role of Sakina. But she says a big producer advised her against working with Sunny Deol. However, she followed her heart and did the film.
Top Stories