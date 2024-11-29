Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Net Worth: ED raids Raj; let's check out assets of the couple

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, epitomize luxury with a combined net worth of Rs. 3,000 crore. From a sea-facing bungalow to a private jet and a fleet of luxury cars, their lifestyle dazzles fans. However, recent controversies have cast a shadow on their glamorous lives

ED raids Raj Kundra's premises in connection to the money laundering case. A total of 15 locations have been raided in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh in connection to cases linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic material. Let's check out the combined net worth, assets of the Bollywood couple

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, known for their extravagant lifestyle, boast a combined net worth of approximately Rs. 3,000 crore. Their luxurious homes, private jet, and impressive car collection reflect their immense success. However, recent controversies have brought them into the limelight for less favorable reasons

Valentine Day

Shilpa Shetty, celebrated for her acting career and TV appearances, has amassed a net worth of around Rs. 150 crore. One of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, she continues to remain a prominent figure in the entertainment industry

Image: Instagram

Raj Kundra, an entrepreneur with a net worth of Rs. 2,800 crore, has built his fortune through various businesses, including JL Stream, Vivaan Industries, TMT Global, and Groupco Developers. Additionally, he was the co-owner of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals, with interests spanning steel, real estate, and Forex trading

The couple owns a stunning Rs. 100-crore sea-facing bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. They also have a residential property in Pune, showcasing their penchant for luxurious living

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra often travel in their private jet, which boasts interiors designed to resemble a plush studio apartment. This lavish mode of transportation is a testament to their high-flying lifestyle. Their enviable car collection includes luxury vehicles like the BMW X5, Bentley Flying Spur, Lamborghini Aventador, and more

Latest Videos