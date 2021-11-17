  • Facebook
    Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini gets emotional; breaks silence for first time after husband's death

    Late Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Revanath took to her Instagram handle and wrote an emotional letter to his fans.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 3:13 PM IST
    Kannada cinema, power star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last month on October 29 due to a heart attack. His sudden death sent shock waves across the nation, and many political leaders, celebrities, and fans mourn his demise. More than 12 lakh people (Fans and followers) lined up to pay last respect to the actor in Bengaluru.

    The 46-year-old was cremated with state honors last month and now will be awarded the Karnataka Ratna Award. Yesterday, the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai tweeted, that the state government has decided to honour the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously. FYI: The Karnataka Ratna award is the state's highest civilian award. 

    After Puneeth’s death, his family's decision to donate his eyes was reported that four people have got a second lease of life, all thanks to him. Both the eyes of the Puneeth were donated along with the superior and deeper layers of the eyes.

    His wife Ashwini has, for the first time, broken her silence after her husband's death. She posted a long emotional note on her social media pages thanking the fans and acknowledging condolences from millions.

     

