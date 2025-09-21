Puneeth Rajkumar’s OTT dream comes alive with the upcoming web series 'Maarigallu', a divine thriller exploring Karnataka’s rich folklore, Kadamba dynasty, and cultural heritage. Fans can expect mystery, action, and devotion.

Bengaluru: Zee5, one of India’s leading OTT platforms, has teamed up with Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, a top production house in the Kannada film industry, to bring audiences a new and exciting web series. The series, now officially titled Maarigallu, promises a unique blend of history, culture, and folklore. Centered on Karnataka’s rich heritage, Maarigallu is set to immerse viewers in a story deeply rooted in the traditions and legends of the region, while offering mystery, action, and thrilling storytelling that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Story Set During The Kadamba Dynasty

The plot of Maarigallu unfolds during the fourth century, celebrating the legacy of Mayura Sharma, the first Kadamba king. At the heart of the story is a treasure guarded by the goddess Maari since the Kadamba era. The narrative explores how characters react to human emotions such as trust, greed, selfishness, and devotion, all while unravelling the mystery surrounding the treasure. Alongside the suspenseful hunt, the series highlights Karnataka’s cultural richness, folklore, and devotion to God, creating a compelling tapestry of tradition and thrill.

Producer Speaks On The Cultural Significance

Speaking about the web series, Producer Mrs. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar said,

"We believe in stories that reflect the culture of our land and the lives of the people and we encourage such stories. 'Maarigallu' is one such story. This story is not only a mystery, thriller, action, but also a different mix of Karnataka folk culture, devotion to God, etc. This will be a thriller story that everyone will watch with bated breath."

Zee5 Head Highlights Unique Blend Of Themes

Deepak Sriramulu, Head of Kannada Zee5 Business, added,

"‘Maarigallu’ is an experiment we have never done before. A unique blend of many themes like greed, mystery, infatuation, devotion to God, this story will also highlight the folklore of Kannada. It will also try to bring the achievements of the Kadamba dynasty alive. The entire story is woven around the theft and search for the Kadamba treasure guarded by the goddess ‘Maari’. We are excited to present this griller web series to the audience."

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Dream On OTT

Maarigallu also marks the fulfillment of a long-standing dream of Puneeth Rajkumar, who wanted to make engaging and culturally rooted stories accessible to audiences through OTT platforms. This web series serves as a prelude to his vision of delivering high-quality, immersive stories that entertain and educate simultaneously.