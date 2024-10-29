'I miss you everyday': Drithi Puneeth Rajkumar shares photos of her father on his death anniversary

Drithi Rajkumar shares a heartwarming photo with her late father, Puneeth Rajkumar, expressing her daily longing. Fans find a resemblance between Drithi and her father.

Three years since the passing of Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar. Family and close friends attended the memorial service at his grave.

Family members, including wife Ashwini and younger daughter Vanditha, were present at the prayer service. Elder daughter Drithi is studying abroad.

Recently active on social media, Drithi Rajkumar uploaded an old photo with her father, writing 'Miss you everyday'.

Drithi Rajkumar, who has around 54,000 followers, often receives comments from fans saying she looks just like her father.

When Puneeth Rajkumar passed away, all of Karnataka united to bring Drithi back from abroad. Fans continue to express their support for the family.

As Puneeth's daughters are not pursuing acting, there's public demand for them to produce films, following the path of their grandmother Parvathamma Rajkumar or mother Ashwini.

