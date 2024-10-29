'I miss you everyday': Drithi Puneeth Rajkumar shares photos of her father on his death anniversary

Drithi Rajkumar shares a heartwarming photo with her late father, Puneeth Rajkumar, expressing her daily longing. Fans find a resemblance between Drithi and her father.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 3:08 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

Three years since the passing of Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar. Family and close friends attended the memorial service at his grave.

article_image2

Family members, including wife Ashwini and younger daughter Vanditha, were present at the prayer service. Elder daughter Drithi is studying abroad.

article_image3

Recently active on social media, Drithi Rajkumar uploaded an old photo with her father, writing 'Miss you everyday'.

article_image4

Drithi Rajkumar, who has around 54,000 followers, often receives comments from fans saying she looks just like her father.

article_image5

When Puneeth Rajkumar passed away, all of Karnataka united to bring Drithi back from abroad. Fans continue to express their support for the family.

article_image6

As Puneeth's daughters are not pursuing acting, there's public demand for them to produce films, following the path of their grandmother Parvathamma Rajkumar or mother Ashwini.

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan for family remarks

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Vidya Balan talked about RG Kar Hospital Incident; here's what she said

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya make FIRST joint appearance after engagement [PHOTOS]

Shamita Shetty snaps at Indigo for offloading her bags over weight limit [WATCH]

'Kanguva': Telugu rights of Suriya's film sold for a whooping THIS much; Read here

Alia Bhatt reflects on marriage, friendship in the Kapoor family

India invokes penalty clause against US giant GE for LCA Mk1A engine delivery delay

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan for family remarks

Lentils to Tofu: 7 foods with more iron content than Spinach

Kerala vs Bengal: Ranji Trophy match heading for draw

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

