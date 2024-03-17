Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda wedding: Actress gets grand welcome at her in-laws house (WATCH)

    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda returned to Mumbai following their March 15 wedding. Several 'griha pravesh' videos and photos from the pair are available online; take a look.
     

    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda wedding: Actress gets grand welcome at her in-laws house (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were married on March 15. The couple, who first met on the shooting of the 2019 film 'Pagalpanti', married in front of family and close friends. On March 16, the pair returned to Mumbai and were greeted with dhol sounds.

    Pulkit and Kriti announced their wedding on March 16 with photos from the magical celebrations. Kriti looked stunning in a pink lehenga, while Pulkit wore a mint green sherwani and intricately designed turban.

    Also Read: Video: Ed Sheeran performs with Diljit Dosanjh at live concert in Mumbai-WATCH

    On March 16 evening, the newlyweds returned to Mumbai to a warm greeting from their relatives. Several videos featuring the two dancing to Dhol tunes have gone viral. One recording showed the two arriving at their residence, with Pulkit opening the car door for his lady love. In another, the two and their families grooved to Dhol rhythms outside the house.

    Watch the videos here:

    In the videos, Kriti looked stunning in a red floral saree, showing off her 'chooda' and sindoor'. Pulkit, on the other hand, sported an off-white kurta and dhoti.

    The couple had uploaded photos from their wedding and stated, "From the deep blue sky To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats differently, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You! (sic)."

    Also Read: Priyanka Chopra poses with Orry at Mukesh Ambani Holi party; pictures go VIRAL

    Meanwhile, Kriti and Pulkit's love story began on the sets of 'Pagalpanti,' and their friendship has only grown stronger since then. Their on-screen collaborations include 'Taish' and 'Veerey Ki Wedding'. Pulkit's previous marriage to Shweta Rohira dissolved after 11 months.
     

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Arundhati Nair meets with bike accident in Thiruvananthapuram; condition critical anr

    Actor Arundhati Nair meets with bike accident in Thiruvananthapuram; condition critical

    Video Ed Sheeran performs with Diljit Dosanjh at live concert in Mumbai RBA

    Video: Ed Sheeran performs with Diljit Dosanjh at live concert in Mumbai-WATCH

    Video Sara Ali Khan flaunts her burn marks at Lakme Fashion Week 2024; fans go gaga over her confidence RBA

    Video: Sara Ali Khan flaunts her burn marks at Lakme Fashion Week 2024; fans go gaga over her confidence

    It is our duty to promote own our culture at a fashion....', Sara Ali Khan says THIS about Indian fashion ATG

    'It is our duty to promote own our culture at a fashion....', Sara Ali Khan says THIS about Indian fashion

    Priyanka Chopra poses with Orry at Mukesh Ambani Holi party; pictures go VIRAL ATG

    Priyanka Chopra poses with Orry at Mukesh Ambani Holi party; pictures go VIRAL

    Recent Stories

    Foreign students attacked at Gujarat University for offering namaz on campus; five injured anr

    Foreign students attacked at Gujarat University for offering namaz on campus; five injured

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: High stake 80 seats Uttar Pradesh to vote in 7 phases, take a look at when key seats go for polls gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh to vote in 7 phases, take a look at when key seats go for polls

    Football 'No way': Kylian Mbappe's response to fan asking PSG star to join Arsenal (WATCH) osf

    'No way': Kylian Mbappe's response to fan asking PSG star to join Arsenal (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Attingal constituency profile, voting trends, and more anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Attingal constituency profile, voting trends, and more

    Yodha box office: Sidharth Malhotra's film earns Rs 10 cr after day 2 RBA

    Yodha box office: Sidharth Malhotra's film earns Rs 10 cr after day 2

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon