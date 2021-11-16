Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma share first photo as 'newly married'

TV stars Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have finally got married after waiting for a good amount of time. The couple is parents to a baby boy named Krishv. Check out their wedding photos right here.

TV stars Puja Banerjee, and Kunal Verma have finally got married after a long wait. The pair had waited for a long time to have a traditional marriage, and yesterday, they had their fairy tale marriage. Fans have had been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the traditional wedding. Now the actress has finally posted a photo with her husband after their wedding ceremony.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to post a cute photo with Kunal. She wrote a caption that read, "Happily married". Kunal, on the flip side posted a picture where the duo was seen twinning in pastel. They looked beautiful with the varmalas around their neck. He can be seen kissing Puja's forehead in the snap, which he had captioned as, "Ban gayi meri rani".

Fans are writing sweet comments like love, blessings and best wishes in the comments section for the couple. It was on November 15, when the actress had posted a series of photos from her haldi ceremony. Her friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry could not stop dropping heart comments. Along with the photos, the actress had written, "Jaldi jaldi haldi laga lo".

She had even posted cute photos from her sangeet ceremony in Goa. She had written a cute caption where she said that finally she had to sing Mujhse Shadi Karogi song. The wedding of the couple was also attended by their little son, Krishiv.

For the unversed, the pair had got married in March 2020. They had a traditional ceremony in Goa on November 15. Their wedding was a private affair which was attended by close friends and family.

On the work front, Puja s is best known for her role of Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev serial and was also seen in TV shows like Qubool Hai' Sarvggun Sampanna' and Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna.

