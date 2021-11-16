  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma share first photo as 'newly married'

    TV stars Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have finally got married after waiting for a good amount of time. The couple is parents to a baby boy named Krishv. Check out their wedding photos right here.
     

    Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma share first photo as 'newly married'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 7:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    TV stars Puja Banerjee, and Kunal Verma have finally got married after a long wait. The pair had waited for a long time to have a traditional marriage, and yesterday, they had their fairy tale marriage. Fans have had been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the traditional wedding. Now the actress has finally posted a photo with her husband after their wedding ceremony.

    The actress took to her Instagram handle to post a cute photo with Kunal. She wrote a caption that read, "Happily married". Kunal, on the flip side posted a picture where the duo was seen twinning in pastel. They looked beautiful with the varmalas around their neck. He can be seen kissing Puja's forehead in the snap, which he had captioned as, "Ban gayi meri rani".

    Fans are writing sweet comments like love, blessings and best wishes in the comments section for the couple. It was on November 15, when the actress had posted a series of photos from her haldi ceremony. Her friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry could not stop dropping heart comments. Along with the photos, the actress had written, "Jaldi jaldi haldi laga lo".

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kunal Verma (@kunalrverma)

    She had even posted cute photos from her sangeet ceremony in Goa. She had written a cute caption where she said that finally she had to sing Mujhse Shadi Karogi song. The wedding of the couple was also attended by their little son, Krishiv.

    For the unversed, the pair had got married in March 2020. They had a traditional ceremony in Goa on November 15. Their wedding was a private affair which was attended by close friends and family.

    On the work front, Puja s is best known for her role of Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev serial and was also seen in TV shows like Qubool Hai' Sarvggun Sampanna' and Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna.
     

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 7:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shares her breathtaking throwback images from IPL 2021 (Check out)-ayh

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shares her breathtaking throwback images from IPL 2021 (Check out)

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya glows in haldi ceremony [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya glows in haldi ceremony [PHOTOS]

    Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 family members killed in Bihar road accident; read details RCB

    Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 family members killed in Bihar road accident; read details

    Virat Kohli in love with Anushka Sharma's neon green monokini pictures; take a look RCB

    Virat Kohli in love with Anushka Sharma's neon green monokini pictures; take a look

    Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor Khuman Nongyai: Having an oriental face made it tough to get work SCJ

    'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' actor Khuman Nongyai: Having an oriental face made it tough to get work

    Recent Stories

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shares her breathtaking throwback images from IPL 2021 (Check out)-ayh

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shares her breathtaking throwback images from IPL 2021 (Check out)

    Pfizer inks deal to allow other companies make and sell its COVID-19 pill in 95 countries-dnm

    Pfizer inks deal to allow other companies make and sell its COVID-19 pill in 95 countries

    Delhi riots: Facebook officials to appear before Delhi Assembly committee on November 18-dnm

    Delhi riots: Facebook officials to appear before Delhi Assembly committee on November 18

    Power to Creators - The Decentralization of Art! - vpn

    Power to Creators - The Decentralization of Art!

    Prateek Shukla: An IoT Entrepreneur Making IoT Adoption Effortless for Businesses - vpn

    Prateek Shukla: An IoT Entrepreneur Making IoT Adoption Effortless for Businesses

    Recent Videos

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Video Icon
    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more RCB

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more

    Video Icon