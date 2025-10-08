The Bengal film industry has come together to support flood and landslide victims in north Bengal, with stars like Prosenjit Chatterjee and Dev leading a fundraiser to aid affected families through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Pledging solidarity with the people affected by the devastating floods and landslides in north Bengal, the Bengali film fraternity has come forward to raise funds for relief efforts. Prominent actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Dev announced that producers, directors, and actors from the industry have joined hands to mobilize financial support for the families of the deceased and the injured.

They stated that the total amount collected would be handed over to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s Relief Fund within a day. According to a spokesperson of the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA), the initiative had already gathered around ₹20 lakh by Tuesday evening.

Massive Response to Relief Drive

Prosenjit Chatterjee expressed optimism about the growing response, saying that since the drive began only from Tuesday afternoon, the contribution amount was likely to rise substantially. He explained that people in the entertainment industry often have packed schedules and unavoidable commitments, and therefore should not be unfairly judged for attending prior events.

Sharing his concern, Chatterjee said the film community was deeply affected by the scale of human suffering in parts of the state and that they shared a long-standing emotional connection with north Bengal. He emphasized that the industry intended to extend help both physically and financially to the affected families.

Dev added that, along with himself and Prosenjit, several others including actor Srabanti Chatterjee and producers Firdausal Hasan, Himanshu Dhanuka, and Rana Sarkar had also come forward to contribute to the initiative.

Film Personalities Face Earlier Criticism

Earlier, Prosenjit and other Bengali film personalities had faced criticism on social media for participating in the Durga Puja Carnival on Red Road on October 6, soon after news broke of the calamity in Mirik, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and nearby regions, where floods and landslides had claimed several lives.

In a later social media post, Prosenjit assured that the Bengali film industry stood firmly with the people of north Bengal, sharing in their pain and reaffirming that the spirit of Bengali cinema was incomplete without the love and support of its people.