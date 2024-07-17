Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about shooting BOLD scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film 'Chokher Bali'

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee gets candid about working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the late filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh’s film Chokher Bali. He also recalls Aishwarya enjoying Bengali breakfasts on set.

Prosenjit Chatterjee, in an interview shared his experience working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Rituparno Ghosh's Chokher Bali. He described her as "pleasant and nice" and fondly remembered her breakthrough in Bengali movies. "Aishwarya was extremely good. She's incredibly sweet. "We still meet occasionally," he informed Mamaraazzi. Prosenjit recalls cordial arguments with the late filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh during filming. Aishwarya Rai enjoyed Bengali breakfasts on set and found their chats interesting. Despite occasional difficulties, Prosenjit emphasised their close relationship, making the event unforgettable.

He recalled, “On the sets of Chokher Bali, Ritu and I would often fight. We used to order Bengali Kachori and mithai for breakfast in the morning and Aishwarya would eat those stuff and would tell us, ‘You are the topmost hero and he is the topmost director. So why are you both fighting on the sets?” Ritu and I had done many films together, we were like friends but we used to fight on sets.”

Also Read: Bengaluru: CCB police arrest Sandalwood director Gajendra in 2004 rowdy sheeter murder case

Prosenjit Chatterjee described his scenes with Aishwarya Rai from Chokher Bali as amazing and lovely. He lauded Aishwarya for her devotion and professionalism, and he described their time on set as packed with memorable moments, particularly the difficult and emotional passages directed by Ritu.

Prosenjit also praised Aishwarya's husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, adding he is quite nice and both of them are really kind-hearted.

Prosenjit also praised his sequences with Aishwarya in Chokher Bali as fantastic. The Bengali star said their time on set as magical. He referred to the Guzaarish actress as 'lovely' and stated that every moment was unforgettable.

Also Read: Did you know YouTuber Armaan Malik raped his 11-year-old maid?

Prosenjit also discussed the film's strong and emotional sequences with the actress. The actor thanked filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh for painstakingly filming the moments. Prosenjit also complimented Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Chatterjee described Junior B as loving and one of the loveliest guys he'd ever met. Chokher Bali also stars Raima Sen, Lily Chakravarty, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Swastika Mukherjee, and Tina Dutta.



Latest Videos