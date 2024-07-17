Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about shooting BOLD scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film 'Chokher Bali'

    Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee gets candid about working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the late filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh’s film Chokher Bali. He also recalls Aishwarya enjoying Bengali breakfasts on set.

    Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about shooting BOLD scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film 'Chokher Bali' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    Prosenjit Chatterjee, in an interview shared his experience working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Rituparno Ghosh's Chokher Bali. He described her as "pleasant and nice" and fondly remembered her breakthrough in Bengali movies. "Aishwarya was extremely good. She's incredibly sweet. "We still meet occasionally," he informed Mamaraazzi. Prosenjit recalls cordial arguments with the late filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh during filming. Aishwarya Rai enjoyed Bengali breakfasts on set and found their chats interesting. Despite occasional difficulties, Prosenjit emphasised their close relationship, making the event unforgettable.  

    He recalled, “On the sets of Chokher Bali, Ritu and I would often fight. We used to order Bengali Kachori and mithai for breakfast in the morning and Aishwarya would eat those stuff and would tell us, ‘You are the topmost hero and he is the topmost director. So why are you both fighting on the sets?” Ritu and I had done many films together, we were like friends but we used to fight on sets.”

    Also Read: Bengaluru: CCB police arrest Sandalwood director Gajendra in 2004 rowdy sheeter murder case

    Prosenjit Chatterjee described his scenes with Aishwarya Rai from Chokher Bali as amazing and lovely. He lauded Aishwarya for her devotion and professionalism, and he described their time on set as packed with memorable moments, particularly the difficult and emotional passages directed by Ritu.

    Prosenjit also praised Aishwarya's husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, adding he is quite nice and both of them are really kind-hearted. 

    Prosenjit also praised his sequences with Aishwarya in Chokher Bali as fantastic. The Bengali star said their time on set as magical. He referred to the Guzaarish actress as 'lovely' and stated that every moment was unforgettable. 

    Also Read: Did you know YouTuber Armaan Malik raped his 11-year-old maid?

    Prosenjit also discussed the film's strong and emotional sequences with the actress. The actor thanked filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh for painstakingly filming the moments. Prosenjit also complimented Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Chatterjee described Junior B as loving and one of the loveliest guys he'd ever met. Chokher Bali also stars Raima Sen, Lily Chakravarty, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Swastika Mukherjee, and Tina Dutta.
     

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's 27-second kissing scene deleted; CBFC modifies the film  

    Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's 27-second kissing scene deleted; CBFC modifies the film

    Bengaluru: CCB police arrest Sandalwood director Gajendra in 2004 rowdy sheeter murder case vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB police arrest Sandalwood director Gajendra in 2004 rowdy sheeter murder case

    Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik's sex video goes viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get intimate under blanket (WATCH) RBA

    Armaan Malik, Kritika's S*X video goes viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get intimate under blanket (WATCH)

    Virat Kohli wanted THIS to be written on Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday cake, see pictures RKK

    Virat Kohli wanted THIS to be written on Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday cake, see pictures

    Did you know YouTuber Armaan Malik raped his 11-year-old maid? RKK

    Did you know YouTuber Armaan Malik raped his 11-year-old maid?

    Recent Stories

    Kazakhstan woman raped in private hospital premises in Gurugram, accused arrested AJR

    Kazakhstan woman raped in private hospital premises in Gurugram, accused arrested

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram struggles with waterlogging, garbage disposal despite funding and efforts anr

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram struggles with waterlogging, garbage disposal despite funding and efforts

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Know July 17 rates in YOUR city AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Know July 17 rates in YOUR city

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 17: Price of 10 gm witness HIGH increase ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 17: Price of 10 gm witness HIGH increase

    Virat Kohli has few friends in the cricket team due to his attitude? RKK

    Virat Kohli has few friends in the cricket team due to his attitude?

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon