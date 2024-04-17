Entertainment

TMC: Meet Trinamool Congress MP Dev Adhikari; know his net worth

Deepak Adhikari, often known as Dev, a Trinamool Congress MP and a popular Bengali star will run in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal's Ghatal constituency. 

Baadshah of Tollywood

Dev, regarded as the ‘Baadshah of Tollywood,’ is a successful Bengali actor. Dev, born in Mahisha, West Bengal, studied in Mumbai on December 25, 1982 and became a model. 

Dev's Net worth

According to reports, Dev's 2024 net worth is $12 mn. His excellent Bengali cinema career made him rich. Dev has appeared in over 50 films and made much money in WB.
 

Dev fee per movie

Reports also suggest, Dev makes Rs. 2-3 crores every film, demonstrating his fame and popularity in Bengali cinema.

Dev's career

Besides performing, he has produced and directed several films, which has increased his income. He has worked with several renowned brands.

Dev's car collection

Dev has come with luxurious and expensive cars Lamborghini Huracan, BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz GL Class, BMW 5 Series, and Audi Q5.

Dev's family

Dev hails from a family of performers. His grandfather, Jahor Roy, was a popular Bengali film actor, and his father, Guru Adhikari, is a producer.

