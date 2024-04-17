TMC: Meet Trinamool Congress MP Dev Adhikari; know his net worth

Entertainment
Deepak Adhikari, often known as Dev, a Trinamool Congress MP and a popular Bengali star will run in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal's Ghatal constituency.
Dev, regarded as the ‘Baadshah of Tollywood,’ is a successful Bengali actor. Dev, born in Mahisha, West Bengal, studied in Mumbai on December 25, 1982 and became a model.
According to reports, Dev's 2024 net worth is $12 mn. His excellent Bengali cinema career made him rich. Dev has appeared in over 50 films and made much money in WB.
Reports also suggest, Dev makes Rs. 2-3 crores every film, demonstrating his fame and popularity in Bengali cinema.
Besides performing, he has produced and directed several films, which has increased his income. He has worked with several renowned brands.
Dev has come with luxurious and expensive cars Lamborghini Huracan, BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz GL Class, BMW 5 Series, and Audi Q5.
Dev hails from a family of performers. His grandfather, Jahor Roy, was a popular Bengali film actor, and his father, Guru Adhikari, is a producer.