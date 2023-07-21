Project K trailer OUT: Witness Prabhas and Deepika's intense avatar in sci-fi actioner saga

After teasing fans and audiences with posters, glimpses and looks from the film, the makers ended the fans' long wait by unveiling the first full glimpse teaser of the highly-anticipated Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

The thrill and excitement level among cinema lovers, moviegoers and cinema connoisseurs was at an all-time high as ever since Project K got officially announced, all were getting curious and enthusiastic. With every new update, the audiences and fans who were waiting for a smashing comeback of globally acclaimed South superstar Prabhas after two consecutive flops like Radhe Shyaam and Adipurush, are not feeling disappointed at all since the makers and Prabhas have finally ended their wait by launching first full glimpse of the movie at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

In the trailer glimpse of Kalki2898AD, we can see that makers are giving us a first look and glimpse to take us into that dystopian realm which mixes sci-fi with a compelling storyline and phenomenal performances by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. We see that Kamal Haasan is the dark and evil force that has taken over that dystopian realm in which innocent people are dying and getting killed. These people are all helpless in front of him. That is when God sends Prabhas with all the divine and supernatural powers to save the people in that realm. Prabhas character then wages a big war against that dark lord (Kamal Haasan) in which even Deepika Padukone fights with him against the dark evil lord and his army. It presents a blend of science, fiction, a dystopian world, action, smooth storytelling and compelling performances with a gritty storyline by the entire cast which will keep you hooked right from the first scene itself. The movie's name has got revealed. It is Kalki28998AD. The much-awaited sci-fi film releases on January 12th, 2024.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the esteemed production house, has astounded fans with the momentous glimpse of their highly-anticipated film, now officially titled Kalki2898AD. This cinematic masterpiece has been hailed as a seamless fusion of science fiction and outstanding storytelling, setting new benchmarks for the genre in India.

The grand unveiling of Kalki2898AD took place at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the film captivated audiences with its visionary concept and spellbinding visuals. The new title perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film, generating curiosity and excitement among fans and cinephiles worldwide.

Produced by C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies, the magnum opus stars some of the industry stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the lead.

The much-awaited trailer of Project K is finally out now. You can also watch it here.

