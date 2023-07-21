Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manish Malhotra Fashion Show: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and others ramp up style game at an event

    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 7:58 AM IST

    It was a glamorous and star-studded night where the biggest of Bollywood stars came together under one roof. Here fashion met style, glamour and panache at the ace Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and other A-listers of the B-town industry upped the glam quotient with their trendsetting looks.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    At the mesmerizing Manish Malhotra fashion show event in Mumbai yesterday evening, out of all, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stole the limelight as they walked the ramp with poise and confidence in traditional looks. They looked stunning.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Alia Bhatt wowed all the people seated, which included the entire film industry, as she walked the ramp wearing a custom Manish Malhotra design. She wore a gorgeous silver detailing work blouse and ghagra with dupatta on her head and diamond neckpiece in her neck.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ranveer Singh surprised all with his dapper looks in a white and beige brown coloured traditional kurta which had a long cream inner and cream pants, which presented a mix of traditional meeting new fashion at the ramp walk.
     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The suave Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor looked dashing and chic in a black-buttoned-up kurta which had a striking and quirky white patchwork design on his left shoulder with white pants on the red carpet.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Stunning Morrocan beauty and entertainer icon who represents Bollywood and India internationally, Nora Fatehi looked like a sight to behold in a shimmery black blouse and saree with thigh-high slit at the fashion show.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Already winning the hearts of her fans and audiences with a multi-layered performance in the much-awaited period drama film Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a silver multi-coloured short blouse and skirt at the event.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The undisputed and timeless Bollywood diva who won the hearts of audiences and fans with a captivating performance in her big OTT debut The Trial, Kajol looked mesmerizing and ravishing in a shimmery light and dark pink shaded saree at the event.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shriya Saran, The South diva, always wins the hearts of the paparazzi and netizens with her best sartorial choices in fashion. She captured the attention of paps in a black multi-coloured plunging neckline gown with a thigh-high slit on the right leg at the event.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Huma Qureshi looked stunning and sensational in a grey and white strapless long ensemble outfit with a long grey and white printed coat. Her outfit had a thigh-high slit and she smiled while posing at the red carpet.

