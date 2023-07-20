Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Made In Heaven Season 2': Kalki Koechlin 'excited' as makers tease suspenseful recap; Know details

    The 'Made In Heaven' producers recently released a thrilling recap, and actress Kalki Koechlin voiced her excitement. Soon, Prime Video will begin streaming "Made In Heaven Season 2."
     

    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 7:10 PM IST

    Season 2 of "Made in Heaven" will soon be available online. The show's creators released an intriguing first season summary video on Thursday. Kalki Koechlin provided a mesmerising narration for it. The cliffhanger from the first season's finale was made even more exciting by the video. Kalki acknowledged her anticipation for the second season's debut.The 2019 debut of "Made in Heaven," directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, was a big success. Now is the start of Season 2! The last seconds of the first season were uploaded on Prime Video on July 20. In the film, Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) learns that her husband Adil (Jim Sarbh) and her closest friend Faiza (Kalki Koechlin) are having an affair. Their lives now stand at a critical crossroads due to this revelation. Fans are now excitedly expecting what will happen to their life. Will Faiza and Adil decide to pursue their relationship or will Faiza put Tara's loyalty before her own needs?

    "As an actor, it's incredibly gratifying to see how season 1 of Made in Heaven resonated with audiences and became such a popular and critically acclaimed series. The overwhelming response from fans has been heartwarming. Moving forward into season two, I couldn't be more thrilled and excited. We have an incredible journey ahead, and just like the fans, I am eagerly looking forward to delving deeper into the lives of these complex characters and seeing what lies ahead of them. I can assure the loyal fans of Made In Heaven that season 2 will be grander and an enthralling experience."Koechlin said. 

    The first season of "Made in Heaven" was incredibly popular and enthralled the audience. Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi will play the key characters in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's "Made in Heaven" Season 2. Soon, the release date will be made public.

