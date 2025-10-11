Producer Anand Pandit recently credited Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan for inspiring his filmmaking journey, calling one of the superstar’s films a turning point in his career. On Bachchan’s birthday, Pandit also sent heartfelt wishes.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): On the occasion of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday, film producer Anand Pandit extended warm wishes to the veteran actor and credited him as a key inspiration behind his professional journey.

In an interaction with ANI, Pandit spoke fondly of his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan and recalled how one of the superstar's iconic roles deeply influenced his career path.



"I wish for his good health, happiness, and success. I hope he will continue to inspire the upcoming generations," the producer said. He also spoke about plans to meet the 'Goodbye' actor in the evening, where he would extend his wishes personally. "I will try to take his blessings. I am grateful to Amitabh Bachchan for my success. I have been his big fan for a long time.



Recalling Bachchan's 1978 blockbuster Trishul, Pandit shared how the film, and particularly the character portrayed by Big B, left a lasting impression on him.

"His film 'Trishul' and the character that he played left a big impact on me. I have walked it at least 50-60 times in the theatres. Inspired by the same, I came to Mumbai and started my own real estate business," he added.



Trishul, directed by Yash Chopra, starred Amitabh Bachchan alongside Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, and Raakhee, and is regarded as one of the classics of Indian cinema.



He recalled how Amitabh Bachchan made a special gesture by attending his 60th birthday celebrations.



"A project is currently underway with Bachchan Sahab. More details will be shared once it is finalised," he shared.



Anand Pandit is known for sharing a close relationship with Big B. He has worked with the megastar on films such as 'Chehre', 'Sarkar 3' and 'Fakt Purusho Maate'.

As the iconic actor turned 83, social media was flooded with wishes from celebrities and fans alike. Prominent personalities, including Prabhas, Farhan Akhtar, Shatrughan Sinha, Srijit Mukherji, and Manoj Bajpayee, paid their tributes to the actor, acknowledging his unmatched contributions to Indian cinema.



Meanwhile, outside Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence 'Jalsa', hundreds of fans gathered to celebrate the actor's birthday, holding placards, chanting his name, and expressing their admiration. (ANI)

