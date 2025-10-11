Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has bought three adjoining plots in Alibag worth over ₹6.6 crore, expanding his coastal real estate portfolio as the town grows into a luxury hotspot for celebrities and investors

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has acquired three adjoining plots in Alibag, Raigad district, with a total investment exceeding ₹6.6 crore, according to property registration data accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate analytics firm.

The plots are located in HOABL Alibag Phase 2 and were sold by HOABL Landbuild Pvt Ltd, with the transactions officially registered on October 7, 2025. Documents reveal that Bachchan purchased Plot No. 98, measuring 2,734 sq. ft, for ₹1.88 crore, paying a stamp duty of ₹11.32 lakh. Plot No. 97, measuring 2,776 sq. ft, was acquired for ₹1.92 crore, with ₹11.52 lakh in stamp duty, while Plot No. 96, the largest at 4,047 sq. ft, was bought for ₹2.78 crore, with ₹16.74 lakh paid as stamp duty.

Alibag has increasingly become a sought-after destination for industrialists, celebrities, and high-net-worth individuals looking for luxury vacation homes. Over the past year, the town has witnessed multiple high-profile property acquisitions, highlighting the sustained demand for premium coastal real estate near Mumbai.

Located about three hours from Mumbai by road and two hours from South Mumbai, Alibag is also accessible via the Ro-Ro ferry from South Mumbai in under an hour. The town’s growing prominence in the luxury property market is further reinforced by major real estate developments. In 2024, Emaar India announced plans to construct 84 villas across a 25-acre site, each priced between ₹9 crore and ₹15 crore. Oberoi Realty has acquired 81 acres in the area for a luxury hotel and branded villa residences, while Hiranandani Communities launched the first phase of its 225-acre township project, Hiranandani Sands, with an investment of ₹5,000 crore and an estimated gross development value of ₹17,000 crore.

Alibag is also known for being a popular location for the second homes of Bollywood celebrities, including Bachchan himself, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Kartik Aaryan.

Amitabh Bachchan Property

Bachchan’s recent property activities show a pattern of strategic investments. In January 2025, he sold a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri area for ₹83 crore. Earlier, in January 2024, he purchased land in Ayodhya from HoABL for a project called 'The Sarayu', intending to construct a 10,000-square-foot home valued at ₹14.5 crore.

The Bachchan family also has a long-standing presence in Juhu. In 2023, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan gifted the Pratiksha bungalow, the first of their five Juhu properties, to their daughter Shweta Nanda. Other family properties include the Janak bungalow, used mainly as an office, and two additional bungalows, Vatsa and Ammu, some parts of which were leased to banks. In 2021, the family sold the Sopaan bungalow in New Delhi for ₹23 crore; the house, which had been their former residence, was registered under Teji Bachchan’s name.