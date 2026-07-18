Is Jennifer Winget getting married to businessman William Ishmael? Her new viral video trying on bridal outfits sparks buzz. Keep scrolling to know more.

Jennifer Winget is one of the most loved and celebrated actors who makes millions of hearts beat. She is stunning and oh-so-gorgeous! She has impressed one and all with he stellar acting skills and how. The actress was previously married to Karan Singh Grover, but later they divorced. Since then, she has kept her personal life low-key.

Winget Getting Marred?

Now, if reports are to be believed, then she is getting married again. Yes, you read that right. For weeks, rumours surrounding Jennifer's second marriage have been making headlines, with reports linking the actor to Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. Now, a new video has hit the internet showcasing her trying on pristine white wedding gowns, sparking more buzz about her alleged wedding.

Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Now, amid ongoing speculations, a video shows Jennifer's bridal gown journey that has caught fans' attention. The video, originally shared by Karleo Fashion, was later reportedly removed from the brand's official page. The clip shows BTS of the detailed process of designing and fitting what is believed to be her wedding gown.

Fan's React

Soon after her fan accounts started posting these videos and it went viral in no time. One fan commented, “Congratulations wish you a very very happy married life.” Another wrote, “Sooooo sooo happpy.” One more wrote, "Seeing her as a happy bride makes me so happy.'

About The Wedding Buzz

A report in Bombay Times claimed that the duo is tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom, with only close family members and friends expected to attend. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same. In June 2026, a source close to the couple had told Hindustan Times, “Jennifer and William are very happy together. It’s a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic. William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, and she said yes. They are now planning their wedding. Jennifer has been shortlisting vendors and wedding services, and has even put together an elaborate mood board.” Let us also tell you that William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman with extensive experience in finance, trading, and business development.