    Priyanka Chopra wishes cousin Mannara Chopra on Bigg Boss 17 stint

    Priyanka Chopra shows support for cousin Mannara as she joins Bigg Boss 17, sharing a heartwarming throwback pic from her Miss World 2000 pageant and wishing her luck. Mannara, Priyanka's paternal cousin, is set to participate in the reality show

    Priyanka Chopra wishes cousin Mannara Chopra on Bigg Boss 17 stint; see post ATG
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 9:26 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra, known for her active presence on social media, often shares glimpses of her family life with her 89.6 million Instagram followers. Recently, Priyanka extended her best wishes to her cousin Mannara Chopra as Mannara embarked on her journey into Bigg Boss 17.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    On a Friday morning, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a remarkable throwback picture from her Miss World 2000 pageant. The photo features a young Mannara Chopra posing alongside Priyanka, with both cousins wearing broad smiles. In the picture, Priyanka is adorned with a crown on her head and dressed in a white outfit, while Mannara dons a black dress.

    In this heartwarming gesture of support, Priyanka wished Mannara good luck for her participation in Bigg Boss 17. Mannara, primarily known for her work in South Indian films, is Priyanka's paternal cousin. Her mother, Kamini Chopra Handa, is the sister of Priyanka's father. Mannara had also attended Priyanka and Nick Jonas' wedding in 2018 in Jodhpur, highlighting the close-knit family ties.

    As for Priyanka's recent work in the entertainment industry, she was last seen in the romantic comedy "Love Again" and the spy action thriller series "Quantico." Her upcoming project, "Heads Of State," directed by Ilya Naishuller, features her alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka continues to make her mark in the world of film and entertainment.

