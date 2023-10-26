Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Priyanka Chopra to attend MAMI Film Festival 2023; excited actress says, ‘It’s been a minute Mumbai’

    Priyanka Chopra, said to be presenting the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival 2023, offered a preview of her journey to India. The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will be held this year from October 27 to November 5 and will showcase many films across various genres.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 8:40 AM IST

    While her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers were on a musical tour, Priyanka Chopra was enjoying quality time with her family. Priyanka has attended numerous of Nick's concerts recently, and she even brought her gorgeous daughter, Malti Marie, to one of the musical performances. Priyanka Chopra was recently announced as the host of the opening night of the forthcoming MAMI film festival in India, which is set to begin this week. The actress, who is overjoyed, has now released a photo, officially verifying her trip to India.

    Priyanka Chopra is excited as she travels to India:
    On Thursday, October 26, Priyanka Chopra posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of her hand clutching her Indian passport and a flight boarding pass. 

    Priyanka captioned it with, “It’s been a minute Mumbai (heart eye emoji).” She expressed her excitement and wrote, “Cannot wait (smiling and raised hands emoji).” Have a look:

    Priyanka Chopra to host MAMI Film Festival:
    The famous MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will take place this year from October 27 to November 5 and will feature a wide range of films from a variety of genres. The event will take place at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

    According to previous news reports, Priyanka, the festival's Chairperson, would host the event's opening night with Executive Director Isha Ambani. According to the festival's official website, the festival's board members include Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rana Daggubati, as well as filmmakers Kabir Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Zoya Akhtar.

