Priyanka Chopra delighted fans by sharing an Instagram story of a Punjabi thali during her visit to Amritsar. The actor, who recently travelled from Delhi, posted a picture of Amritsari kulchas, dal makhani, and chole from her India trip.

Priyanka Chopra's Amritsari Culinary Delight

Actor Priyanka Chopra has once again delighted fans with a slice of her India trip, this time spotlighting the rich culinary heritage of Punjab through a vibrant Instagram story from Amritsar. The actor shared a visually indulgent post featuring a traditional North Indian thali, captioned "Just Amritsar things..." alongside a face-savoring-food emoji.

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The image captures a quintessential Punjabi meal, offering a glimpse into the region's celebrated food culture. At the centre of the platter are two golden-brown Amritsari kulchas, likely stuffed with spiced potatoes or paneer and baked in a tandoor. Accompanying them are small bowls of dal makhani and chole, staples of Punjabi cuisine, along with sides of yogurt, butter, pickled onions with green chilies. Adding to the cultural mood, the story is set to the song 'Sohni Lagdi' by Diljit Dosanjh.

Details of India Visit

The food post comes amid 'The Bluff' actor ongoing visit to India, which has already sparked curiosity among fans. On March 26, she documented her journey from New Delhi to Amritsar via a digital flight map shared on Instagram Stories.

She also posted short clips of Punjab's lush green farmlands, filmed from her window seat.

Before heading to Amritsar, the actor was spotted at the Delhi airport interacting with fans and posing for photograph.

Upcoming Projects

This India visit follows her recent work on the film 'The Bluff' and comes ahead of her much-anticipated collaboration with filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli for the upcoming project 'Varanasi', which is expected to release in 2027.