Justice Ranjit Singh has weighed in on the 'Satluj' film controversy, stating youth need to know the truth about past atrocities. The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh, was pulled from ZEE5. A Union Minister cited factual inaccuracies as a reason.

'History is meant to be taught': Justice Ranjit Singh

Punjab Human Rights Organisation chairman, Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Satluj' and said that the youth need to know the truth. Justice Ranjit Singh, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said history is meant to be taught, not concealed. He apparently referred to the CBI probe into Jaswant Singh Khalra's "disappearance" case. "People began inquiring about the whereabouts of the police officer who had been sentenced to life imprisonment and discovered that he had been released from jail... He was released in violation of constitutional provisions... We demand that he should be apprehended again and returned to prison to serve out his life sentence... All I will say is that the truth--the reality of that era and the atrocities committed back then--should be conveyed to the current generation," he said.

"History is meant to be taught; it is not meant to be concealed... The youth of today need to know that truth to understand what actually happened," he added.

Govt objects to 'factual inaccuracies', not Khalra's legacy

The film was taken down from OTT platform ZEE5 within 48 hours of its release by the makers. Earlier, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu said that the government's objection to the film 'Satluj' is not against Jaswant Singh Khalra or his legacy, but against what he described as factual inaccuracies and misleading portrayals in the film. Referring to the shared cultural ethos of the two communities, the Minister remarked, "Do rang Guru da - ek Hola, ek Holi." Bittu alleged that external forces, along with certain individuals within the country, are attempting to promote divisive narratives. He asserted that the government would not allow such narratives to take root or disturb Punjab's communal harmony.

Film lacked required certification: I&B Ministry

According to Information and Broadcasting Ministry officials, the film did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. An I&B Ministry official told ANI, "Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform. Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. (ANI)