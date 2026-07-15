The schedule for the 19th India Couture Week has been announced. The event will kick off on July 23 in Hyderabad with a show by Anamika Khanna and conclude with a finale by Rahul Mishra. Other designers include Falguni Shane Peacock and Tarun Tahiliani.

The upcoming edition of India Couture Week promises to be a spectacular affair, with some of the country's biggest designers set to unveil their exquisite couture collections. On Wednesday, the official schedule for the highly anticipated fashion gala was announced.

The celebrations will begin with Anamika Khanna's opening show at the iconic Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on July 23. Following the grand kickoff, the fashion week will move to New Delhi, where the remaining runway presentations will take place.

On July 24, Falguni Shane Peacock will present their latest couture collection. Over the following days, celebrated designers including Tarun Tahiliani, Arpita Mehta, Masaba, and Kunal Rawal will also showcase their creations. The grand finale will be presented by Rahul Mishra. The star-studded lineup will also feature renowned couturiers JJ Valaya, Dolly J, and Aisha Rao, who will unveil their collections during the prestigious fashion week.

India Couture Week 2026: Full Schedule

Have a look at the full schedule. Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 Show Schedule (#HICW2026) Thursday, 23 July 2026 8:30 PM - Anamika Khanna Offsite Show: Hyderabad Friday, 24 July 2026 8:00 PM - Falguni Shane Peacock 9:30 PM - Rohit Bal Saturday, 25 July 2026 8:00 PM - House of Masaba 9:30 PM - JJ Valaya Sunday, 26 July 2026 5:00 PM - Tarun Tahiliani Offsite Show 8:00 PM - Roseroom by Isha Jajodia 9:30 PM - Rimzim Dadu Monday, 27 July 2026 8:00 PM - Arpita Mehta 9:30 PM - Kunal Rawal Tuesday, 28 July 2026 8:00 PM - Dolly J 9:30 PM - Jayanti Reddy Wednesday, 29 July 2026 8:00 PM - Aisha Rao 9:30 PM - Rahul Mishra

FDCI and Partners on the 19th Edition

Speaking of the 19th edition, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said this year's edition brings together a strong line-up of designers "It gives me great pleasure to announce the show schedule of Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York. This year's edition brings together a strong line-up of designers, representing legacy couturiers, established designers and two debut entrants. Together, their collections reflect the creativity, innovation and craftsmanship that continue to shape the evolving landscape of Indian couture. We are delighted to expand the journey of our platform with the Hyundai Inaugural Showcase in Hyderabad, and we anticipate an exceptional week of fashion. We look forward to hosting our partners, the fashion fraternity, talent and the audience for our 19th edition," he said.

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands, said they are committed to long-term partnership with FDCI. "Reliance Brands remains committed to our long-term partnership with FDCI in the continued development of the Indian fashion ecosystem through multiple initiatives. We are proud of the line-up being presented this season at Hyundai India Couture Week and look forward to the best in festive and bridal fashion trends being showcased at the event."

Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, an initiative by The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), promises another dazzling edition, celebrating the artistry, craftsmanship, and grandeur of Indian couture. (ANI)