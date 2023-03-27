Priyanka Chopra shares cute photo of Malti Marie; Nick Jonas exhibits ‘daddy-daughter’ matching shoes

Mommy Priyanka Chopra shared a beautiful photo of her daughter Malti Marie. At the same time, daddy Nick Jonas showed off his and Malti's matching shoes!

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a peek at her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as she lay on a bed. Taking to her Instagram Stories early Monday morning, Priyanka shared a picture of Malti lying face down on her stomach with her face away from the camera.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, a girl, on January 15, 2022, and have been overjoyed ever since. Priyanka and Nick frequently post the cutest images of their little daughter. While her face is frequently hidden in photos, viewers get glimpses of Nick and Priyanka's treasured moments with her.

Priyanka took to her Instagram story to post a picture that shows Malti Marie fast asleep on her bed. While Malti’s face isn’t seeing, she is seen wearing a cute blue and white printed nightwear and has a blanket draped over her. “Bedtime stories,” wrote Priyanka, with a red heart emoji.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas also took to his Instagram story a few hours ago and shared a peek of his and Malti’s matching sneakers. The picture he shared shows two pairs of all-white sneakers, and the tiny one is just too cute! “Daddy X Daughter’, wrote Nick.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra shared a video of herself and Nick dining together at a restaurant on Saturday. They appear tired, drowsy, and exhausted, and as Priyanka was filming the video, Nick was seen trying to have fun by flinging his arms in the air. Priyanka captioned the video, "When mum and dad attempt to do Saturday night." "I feel this," Nick's brother Kevin Jonas said.

Priyanka Chopra will soon be featured in Russo Brothers' forthcoming web series Citadel with Richard Madden. She also has the film Love Again, which stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Apart from that, she has Jee Le Zaraa in the works, in which she will co-star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.