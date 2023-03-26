Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan's latest family photo gives major couple and family goals; take a look

    On Sunday evening, Gauri Khan took to social media to share a stunning family photo with Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam, Aryan, and Suhana Khan.

    Shah Rukh Khan's latest family photo gives major couple and family goals; take a look RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 5:44 PM IST

    The star couple of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, always delivers major relationship and family goals. On Sunday (March 26) evening, Gauri took to social media and shared a gorgeous family photo with admirers. The image included her, King Khan, AbRam, Aryan, and Suhana Khan. Supporters were overjoyed to see their family photo, as it is a rare sight.

    In the photo, King Khan is wearing a black t-shirt with matching trousers and a leather jacket, while Gauri is lovely in a black dress with a plunging neckline. Aryan and AbRam, on the other hand, are seen twinning with his father, who is dressed in black. 

    Also Read: Who was Akanksha Dubey? Bhojpuri actress commits suicide in Varanasi hotel- report

    Suhana, who has a big social media following, looks stunning in a black-and-white outfit. SRK and his boys may be seen reflecting one other's serious looks, while the females are dressed to the nines.

    Gauri shared the picture and wrote, "Family is what makes a home… Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon." Have a look:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

    Shortly after she shared the picture, fans went crazy over it. A fan wrote, "The most strongest family i know." Another fan commented, "The Legendary Family In The Universe." Others were seen thanking Gauri for posting the picture. Neelam Kothari commented, "Gorgeous picture!" and Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Shweta Bachchan and Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emojis.

    Also Read: Ramadan 2023: Asim Riaz, Aly Goni perform Umrah together; see pictures

    Shah Rukh recently appeared in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In the box office, the picture broke numerous records. He's also working on Jawan and Dunki. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

    His daughter Suhana, on the other hand, is slated to make her big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. It will be available on Netflix later this year. Aryan is also working on his first project. He co-wrote the script and will shortly make his directing debut.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 5:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Who is Samar Singh? When Bhojpuri actress made her relationship official RBA

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Who is Samar Singh? When Bhojpuri actress made her relationship official

    (WATCH) Akanksha Dubey's last video: Bhojpuri actress found dead in Varanasi RBA

    (WATCH) Akanksha Dubey last video: Bhojpuri actress found dead in Varanasi

    Who was Akanksha Dubey? Bhojpuri actress commits suicide in Banaras hotel- report RBA

    Who was Akanksha Dubey? Bhojpuri actress commits suicide in Varanasi hotel- report

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Edge former tag-team partner likely to return to assist against Finn Balor-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Edge's former tag-team partner likely to return to assist against Finn Balor

    Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker Folie a Deux check out her make-up and costume RBA

    Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux; check out her make-up and costume

    Recent Stories

    KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registration process to commence on March 27; know age limit, important details - adt

    KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registration process to commence on March 27; know age limit, important details

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom romance give you sleepless night- WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom romance song gives you sleepless nights-

    Officials suspend 2 controllers as Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air AJR

    Officials suspend 2 controllers as Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans SWOT Analysis - Hardik Pandya and co enter as defending champions, title contenders-ayh

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans SWOT Analysis - Hardik Pandya and co enter as defending champions, title contenders

    Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff, affected CIAL airport operations AJR

    Indian Coast Guard's helicopter crashes soon after takeoff, affected CIAL airport operations

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon