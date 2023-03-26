Shah Rukh Khan's latest family photo gives major couple and family goals; take a look

On Sunday evening, Gauri Khan took to social media to share a stunning family photo with Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam, Aryan, and Suhana Khan.

The star couple of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, always delivers major relationship and family goals. On Sunday (March 26) evening, Gauri took to social media and shared a gorgeous family photo with admirers. The image included her, King Khan, AbRam, Aryan, and Suhana Khan. Supporters were overjoyed to see their family photo, as it is a rare sight.

In the photo, King Khan is wearing a black t-shirt with matching trousers and a leather jacket, while Gauri is lovely in a black dress with a plunging neckline. Aryan and AbRam, on the other hand, are seen twinning with his father, who is dressed in black.

Suhana, who has a big social media following, looks stunning in a black-and-white outfit. SRK and his boys may be seen reflecting one other's serious looks, while the females are dressed to the nines.

Gauri shared the picture and wrote, "Family is what makes a home… Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon." Have a look:

Shortly after she shared the picture, fans went crazy over it. A fan wrote, "The most strongest family i know." Another fan commented, "The Legendary Family In The Universe." Others were seen thanking Gauri for posting the picture. Neelam Kothari commented, "Gorgeous picture!" and Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Shweta Bachchan and Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emojis.

Shah Rukh recently appeared in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In the box office, the picture broke numerous records. He's also working on Jawan and Dunki.

His daughter Suhana, on the other hand, is slated to make her big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. It will be available on Netflix later this year. Aryan is also working on his first project. He co-wrote the script and will shortly make his directing debut.