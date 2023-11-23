Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Priyanka Chopra's Thanksgiving party: Actress celebrates with Sarita Choudhury, Jay Sean, Kelly Ripa and other

    Priyanka Chopra Thanksgiving photos: The actress partied with Kal Penn, Kelly Ripa, Jay Sean and more in New York as she celebrated Thanksgiving dinner.  

    Priyanka Chopra's Thanksgiving party: Actress celebrates with Sarita Choudhury, Jay Sean, Kelly Ripa and others (Photos) RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular actresses in the world, not just in India! The actress frequently desires to balance her work and personal lives. She is frequently spotted with her pals, enjoying key milestones and festivals. Her pals recently welcomed her in New York, with whom she was spotted spending Thanksgiving.

    When she landed in New York, Anjula Acharia, Priyanka Chopra's manager, hosted the Desi Girl in town. They shared a Thanksgiving feast with actor Kal Penn, American TV anchor Kelly Ripa, Kama Sutra actress Sarita Choudhury, musician Jay Sean, and Anjula Acharia.

    Priyanka looks stunning in a plunging neckline black gown as she poses with her pals for a group photo. Anjula and Kelly Ripa are seated next to her, while the group photo also includes Kal Penn, Jay Sean, and their other friends. 

    Another picture is a selfie of the Quantico actress with Anjula. Sharing the lovely pictures, Anjula wrote, “We had such a warm and wonderful night hosting our girl @priyankachopra being in town with friends and family (heart emoji) @humaabedin @kellyripa @instasuelos @kalpenn @sarita__choudhury @jaysean @tharanatalie @furhan_ahmad.” Anjula also shared the pictures on her Instgaram stories with a ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ sticker.

    Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai a few weeks ago for the opening night of the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. She was later seen attending a star-studded event in Mumbai. After completing her job obligations, the actress departed Mumbai and returned to the United States in early November. "I'll miss you, Mumbai." "Alvida meri jaan... see you soon," she wrote as she bid the city farewell.

    Priyanka Chopra's professional front
    Priyanka Chopra was most recently featured in the romantic comedy Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also appeared in Citadel, an American spy action thriller series starring Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and others.

    She will appear in Ilya Naishuller's forthcoming film Heads Of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. 

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
