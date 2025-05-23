Shilpa Shetty has hosted the popular show 'Big Boss 2'.
Popular actor Akshay Kumar is also a great host. He has hosted several shows like 'Fear Factor', 'MasterChef'.
Arshad Warsi's name is included in this list. He has also hosted the first season of 'Big Boss'.
Ranveer Singh made his debut some time ago. He hosted a gaming TV show 'The Big Picture'.
Priyanka Chopra was seen as a host in the reality show 'Fear Factor Season 3'.
Farhan Akhtar is a very good host. He has hosted chat shows like 'Oye! It's Friday'.
Bollywood's King Khan i.e. Shah Rukh Khan has hosted shows like 'Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez'.
