Top Bollywood Superstars Who Hosted TV Shows

entertainment May 23 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Social Media
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has hosted the popular show 'Big Boss 2'.

Akshay Kumar

Popular actor Akshay Kumar is also a great host. He has hosted several shows like 'Fear Factor', 'MasterChef'.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi's name is included in this list. He has also hosted the first season of 'Big Boss'.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh made his debut some time ago. He hosted a gaming TV show 'The Big Picture'.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was seen as a host in the reality show 'Fear Factor Season 3'.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is a very good host. He has hosted chat shows like 'Oye! It's Friday'.

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood's King Khan i.e. Shah Rukh Khan has hosted shows like 'Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez'.

