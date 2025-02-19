Priyanka Chopra protects daughter Malti Marie from paps as she flies out of Mumbai [WATCH]

Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, reportedly traveling to Hyderabad for the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu. Carrying her daughter Malti Marie, she shielded her from paparazzi while maintaining her signature grace. A video of her kind gesture at a traffic signal also went viral

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen at Mumbai airport, reportedly on her way to Hyderabad, where she is currently filming for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming project alongside Mahesh Babu. Carrying her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in her arms, Priyanka ensured that the little one remained protected from the flashing cameras. As a doting mother, she shielded Malti’s face with her hands, keeping her away from the paparazzi’s glare. Despite this, she maintained her signature grace and smiled at the cameras before heading inside.

Opting for a comfortable yet stylish airport look, Priyanka was dressed in an off-white T-shirt, matching track pants, a cap, and oversized sunglasses, effortlessly combining fashion with ease.

Another video from the day caught attention as it captured Priyanka’s kind gesture outside the airport. While waiting at a traffic signal, she was seen extending help to a needy individual by offering them money before continuing her journey. The heartwarming act, recorded on camera, quickly gained traction on social media, with fans appreciating her generosity.

The actress had recently traveled to Mumbai to attend the wedding celebrations of her brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Neelam Upadhyay. Following the festivities, she was spotted at Mumbai Airport last week, donning a pastel co-ord set as she departed for Hyderabad. She later confirmed her arrival in the city by sharing pictures on Instagram, leaving fans eager to know more about her professional commitments.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh to launch production house? Here's what we know

On the work front, Priyanka is currently engaged in filming SSMB 29, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu. The film, described as an adventurous global journey set in the jungle, is expected to complete production by 2026. Enthusiastic fans are eagerly awaiting further updates regarding her role in the highly anticipated project.

Before resuming work, Priyanka took time to visit the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad, where she offered prayers. Sharing a picture from the visit, she expressed gratitude for the blessings of Shri Balaji, stating that a new chapter was beginning and wishing for peace, prosperity, and abundance for everyone.

Latest Videos