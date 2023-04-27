Three indigenous Ayurvedic oils which can help you in reducing hair loss

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sometimes hair loss can be caused by simple things like hot oil hair treatments or hairstyles that pull your hair too tight. But, often, they can also point to deeper problems. For instance, poor nutrition and emotional or physical stress can lead to hair loss.

    Men and women are now dealing with a serious issue called hair loss. Many things, including stress, hormonal imbalances, and inadequate nutrition, might contribute to it. However, the traditional Indian medical system of Ayurveda provides organic treatments that can aid in regulating hair loss and encouraging regrowth. Here are the three Ayurvedic oils that can help you, in reducing hair loss.

    1. Coconut oil with curry leaf:

    Because of its nourishing qualities, coconut oil is a common element in Ayurvedic hair care. Lauric acid, which is present in it and penetrates the hair shaft to lessen protein loss, is present. Contrarily, curry leaves are abundant in antioxidants and amino acids that encourage hair development. 

    Warm some coconut oil in a pan and add fresh curry leaves. Then massage this mixture in your scalp and hair after cooling it down. Before rinsing it off with gentle shampoo, let it sit on for at least 30 minutes.

    2. Bhringraj oil:

    The Bhringraj plant, renowned for encouraging hair development, is the source of bhringraj oil. It has nutrients that strengthen the roots and nourish the hair follicles, including iron, vitamin E, and magnesium. Other Ayurvedic herbs like Amla, Brahmi, and Neem, which soothe the scalp and encourage hair development, are also present in this oil. Before bed, apply this oil to your scalp and hair and wash it out in the morning.

    3. Amla extract:

    Amla, referred to as the Indian Gooseberry, is a potent antioxidant that aids in encouraging hair development and reducing hair loss. It has vitamin C, which promotes collagen growth and keeps hair in good condition. Make a paste out of some Amla powder and water to use as the cure. After applying the paste to your hair and scalp, wait thirty minutes before rinsing it off. Additionally, you can combine Amla powder with coconut oil and massage the mixture into your hair and scalp.

