Three indigenous Ayurvedic oils which can help you in reducing hair loss

Men and women are now dealing with a serious issue called hair loss. We'll look at three frequently used and naturally available Ayurvedic oil treatments to help you grow healthy hair.

However, the traditional Indian medical system of Ayurveda provides organic treatments that can aid in regulating hair loss and encouraging regrowth. Here are the three Ayurvedic oils that can help you, in reducing hair loss.

1. Coconut oil with curry leaf: Because of its nourishing qualities, coconut oil is a common element in Ayurvedic hair care. Lauric acid, which is present in it and penetrates the hair shaft to lessen protein loss, is present. Contrarily, curry leaves are abundant in antioxidants and amino acids that encourage hair development. Warm some coconut oil in a pan and add fresh curry leaves. Then massage this mixture in your scalp and hair after cooling it down. Before rinsing it off with gentle shampoo, let it sit on for at least 30 minutes.

2. Bhringraj oil: The Bhringraj plant, renowned for encouraging hair development, is the source of bhringraj oil. It has nutrients that strengthen the roots and nourish the hair follicles, including iron, vitamin E, and magnesium. Other Ayurvedic herbs like Amla, Brahmi, and Neem, which soothe the scalp and encourage hair development, are also present in this oil. Before bed, apply this oil to your scalp and hair and wash it out in the morning.

