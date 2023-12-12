Priyanka Chopra gears up for Christmas, shares glimpse of her house decoration

Priyanka Chopra shared how she has begun preparations for Christmas by sharing a picture of a fireplace with a red stocking attached to it on her Instagram Stories.

Priyanka Chopra is already getting into the holiday mood. On Tuesday, the actress shared on her Instagram Stories that she and Nick Jonas have begun Christmas preparations. Priyanka uploaded a photo of a fireplace with a red stocking attached to it. The sizes of the stockings varied and aside from the red socks, the fireplace had additional ornaments. Priyanka captioned the photo, "Grateful."

The picture

This will be Priyanka's sixth Christmas with her husband, Nick, and her second with Malti Marie. The actress appears to give a hint that the family will hold an intimate Christmas party, probably inside. Priyanka spent Christmas in New Jersey last year.

Priyanka's latest post comes just a few days after she called for a cease-fire in Palestine. The actress, who works closely with UNICEF, shared a UNICEF tweet and joined the demand for a cease-fire. Priyanka's post included a remark from UNICEF's executive director, Catherine Russell. "Children need a lasting humanitarian ceasefire. Children require a long-term humanitarian ceasefire," said the message.

Professional front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the upcoming film 'Heads Of State', which was announced in April 2023. The action-thriller is directed by Ilya Naishuller.

She will also soon begin filming for Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will also then be seen in Kalpana Chawla's biopic film which is said to be released in December 2025.