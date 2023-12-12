Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Priyanka Chopra gears up for Christmas, shares glimpse of her house decoration

    Priyanka Chopra shared how she has begun preparations for Christmas by sharing a picture of a fireplace with a red stocking attached to it on her Instagram Stories.

    Priyanka Chopra gears up for Christmas, shares glimpse of her house decoration RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra is already getting into the holiday mood. On Tuesday, the actress shared on her Instagram Stories that she and Nick Jonas have begun Christmas preparations. Priyanka uploaded a photo of a fireplace with a red stocking attached to it. The sizes of the stockings varied and aside from the red socks, the fireplace had additional ornaments. Priyanka captioned the photo, "Grateful."

    The picture

    This will be Priyanka's sixth Christmas with her husband, Nick, and her second with Malti Marie. The actress appears to give a hint that the family will hold an intimate Christmas party, probably inside. Priyanka spent Christmas in New Jersey last year.

    Also Read: Here's how Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary

    Priyanka's latest post comes just a few days after she called for a cease-fire in Palestine. The actress, who works closely with UNICEF, shared a UNICEF tweet and joined the demand for a cease-fire. Priyanka's post included a remark from UNICEF's executive director, Catherine Russell. "Children need a lasting humanitarian ceasefire. Children require a long-term humanitarian ceasefire," said the message.

    Priyanka Chopra gears up for Christmas, shares glimpse of her house decoration RKK

    Professional front

    On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the upcoming film 'Heads Of State', which was announced in April 2023. The action-thriller is directed by Ilya Naishuller.

    She will also soon begin filming for Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will also then be seen in  Kalpana Chawla's biopic film which is said to be released in December 2025. 

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here's how Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary RKK

    Here's how Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary

    Year Ender 2023: YouTuber Elvish Yadav beats David Beckham, Sidharth Malhotra in 'most searched people list' of THIS year RBA

    Year Ender 2023: Elvish Yadav beats David Beckham, Sidharth Malhotra in 'most searched people list'

    Rajinikanth turns 73: Dhanush, Raghava Lawrence and others wish Thalaivar on his birthday RBA

    Rajinikanth turns 73: Dhanush, Raghava Lawrence and others wish Thalaivar on his birthday

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' bag maximum nominations, full list here RKK

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' bag maximum nominations, full list here

    Watch: The making of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's wedding song 'Peer Vi Tu' by Harshdeep Kaur RKK

    Watch: The making of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's wedding song 'Peer Vi Tu' by Harshdeep Kaur

    Recent Stories

    2024 Lok Sabha Elections: 5 reasons why Narendra Modi and BJP have an upper hand

    2024 Lok Sabha Elections: 5 reasons why Narendra Modi and BJP have an upper hand

    iQOO 12 India launch today When and where to watch event live What to expect gcw

    iQOO 12 India launch today: When and where to watch event live? What to expect?

    Rajinikanth net worth: Cars to properties, star's luxury life details RBA

    Rajinikanth net worth: Cars to properties, star's luxury life details

    Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Top 7 quotes by famous South superstar rkn

    Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Top 7 quotes by famous South superstar

    Strengthened the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' PM Modi pens thoughts on SC verdict on Article 370 AJR

    'Strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat...' PM Modi pens thoughts on SC verdict on Article 37

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon