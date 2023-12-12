Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Here's how Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary

    On December 11, 2023, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli completed six years of marriage and shared a glimpse of their anniversary celebration. 

    Here's how Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary
    Anushka Sharma finally posted something to commemorate her and Virat Kohli's sixth wedding anniversary. The actress came to Instagram a day after their wedding anniversary to share a photo from what appears to be their anniversary party. Anushka, who is rumored to be expecting her and Virat's second child, was dressed elegantly in a black gown, while Virat looked dapper in a black formal suit. As they posed for a picture, the actress was seen wrapping her arms around Virat.

    Anushka Sharma's post

    Virat Kohli's post

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    Other pictures

    Here's how Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary RKK

    Here's how Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary RKK

    Here's how Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary RKK

    Virat and Anushka's wedding song

    While videos and wishes came in for them on the internet, one special wish that captured everyone's attention was of singer Harshdeep Kaur. She shared a new video from the couple's wedding in which she revealed that she and her team were working on a special song. The song 'Peer Vi Tu' was picked as the background track for Anushka and Virat's renowned wedding video.

