    Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on 'farting' in public; know details

    Priyanka Chopra has made some unexpected and funny confessions as she took a lie detector test as part of Citadel promotions. Read on to know more details about the same here.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 30, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently basking in the success of her American series Citadel, took a lie detector test as a part of promotion for the Prime Video show. In a video shared by Prime Video, Priyanka answered a series of fun and hilarious questions.

    When quipped if she has ever farted in public, on this, Priyanka Chopra added, "Yes, I have farted in public. But they are silent and deadly." Has she ever told someone she was on the way when she did not even start? She replies, "Yes, every time, as I am always on the way. Do not believe me when I say that."

    Furthermore, Priyanka got asked if she ever snored in her sleep, and on this question, Priyanka added, "My husband (Nick Jonas) tells me I do. But I deny it. I do not snore." 

    When asked if she acted in a movie but hated to do it, Priyanka responds, "I can not tell you what movie it was. But I can tell you the experience was pretty hateful. I used to wait around for hours. My lines made no sense. I was constantly a damsel, which I am kind of not. So it was tough."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Meanwhile, the second season of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel has got confirmed. Last week, Prime Video globally disclosed that it renewed and given a green signal to the global hit series Citadel for a second season, with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner.

    The Indian version of Citadel is also in the making which has garnered a lot of buzz and also piqued fans' curiosity. This series will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. The Family Man creators and eminent director duo Raj and DK who also made recently hit series Farzi, will be helming the project. While not much about Citadel India is known so far,

    Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that the storylines are interrelated and connected to each other. She said, "Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented. They will bring their own spin to the Indian instalment. So, I am very excited."

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
