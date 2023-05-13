Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra feels irritated as fan tries clicking selfie with her

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony will happen in Delhi today. In a viral video, Priyanka Chopra felt irritated when a fan tried clicking a selfie with her.

    First Published May 13, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    All eyes are currently on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, as these two are all set to get engaged today, May 13. The engagement ceremony will take place in Delhi today, and the lovebirds are already in town for the past couple of days.

    According to several news portal reports, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will exchange their memorable and awaited engagement vows on May 13 in Delhi. The big day is finally here. This intimate engagement ceremony and soiree will be graced by about 150 guests, including their loved ones and closest friends.

    Well, even global star Priyanka Chopra landed this morning in the capital for her sweet sister's engagement. As expected, the Citadel star made many heads turn at the Delhi airport with her tasteful airport look.

    A video is going viral on social media. In the video, Priyanka gets slightly uneasy with a fan trying to click a picture with her.

    In the video, we can see Priyanka Chopra walking towards the airport exit. She has her staff members and airport security person accompanying her. While walking, a couple of fans asked her for a selfie. One of the fans tried to push the security member to go to the actress for a picture.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    PeeCee immediately stopped while one of her team members halted the fan by asking him not to move. The actress then obliged the fan with a picture, but the distress was visible on her face. Meanwhile, another fan approached her, making her step back a little. Despite all this, the actress had a straight face and clicked selfies with her fans.

