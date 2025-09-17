Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a heartfelt and romantic birthday message for husband Nick Jonas, calling him her "greatest joy."

Los Angeles [US], September 17 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra has sent a love-filled birthday wish for her husband, singer Nick Jonas, on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a string of pictures, capturing adorable candid moments with Nick. The couple's daughter, Malti Marie, also made a cute appearance in one of the pictures.

The little one could be digging her face into her parents' embrace, while the couple watched on.

<br>Priyanka also appeared to have shared a picture from their intimate birthday celebrations, with a large cake placed on the table. <br>Calling herself lucky, the actor wrote, "As we celebrate you today my love, I'm reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th's I've been so lucky to spend with you over the years. So grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you everyday. here's 2025-2018!"</p><p><br>Many reacted to the post, dropping sweet birthday wishes for the singer. Celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Huma Qureshi, and Namrata Shirodkar reacted to the post. </p><p><br>Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p><br>On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 'Heads of State' alongside Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directorial, which is currently streaming on Prime Video, shows the 'Barfi' star as an MI6 agent, Noel Bisset, who joins forces with global leaders to avert a global conspiracy.</p><p><br>She will be next seen in 'The Bluff' as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, and also has the second season of 'Citadel' in the pipeline. (ANI)</p><p>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div>