The homeowner, Verrity Wandel, shared the video online to thank him, sparking widespread praise and highlighting the positive impact of small acts of kindness.

Queensland: An Indian postman of Sikh origin in Australia, captured hearts worldwide with a simple act of kindness that went viral on social media. The man, Gurpreet Singh was caught on a homeowner’s security camera thoughtfully removing bedsheets from a clothesline just as rain began to fall, preventing them from getting soaked while delivering a package. The footage, shared by homeowner Verrity Wandel, quickly spread online after she posted it to find and thank the generous postal worker. In her post, Wandel expressed surprise and gratitude, saying she had assumed her sheets would be ruined by the sudden rain. But instead, they were safely brought in and her parcel was left dry on the bench.

"I was heading home in the car and the heavens opened and I thought, there goes the sheets But when I got home there was nothing on the line. There on the bench out of the rain is sitting my parcel and my 99% dry washing. We head in to check the surveillance system and this is what we find. 1 in a million this guy is so cool. Can't wait till my next delivery and I get to thank him," Verrity wrote in the caption of the video.

The video amassed millions of views and sparked widespread praise, including recognition from actress Priyanka Chopra. After Singh was identified, Wandel shared an update featuring a photo of the two together, celebrating the connection made through this heartfelt moment. Viewers on social media admired the gesture, with some highlighting how such kindness is deeply rooted in Asian culture and praising the power of sharing good deeds online. Many expressed appreciation for both Singh’s considerate actions and Wandel’s effort to publicly thank him, calling it a rare and beautiful example of human kindness.