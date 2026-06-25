Trisha Krishnan’s delayed birthday wish for Vijay has created a buzz online after fans noticed the special ‘00.00’ mention in her post. The viral picture has sparked curiosity, with fans decoding its possible meaning.

Tamil superstar Vijay received birthday wishes from fans, celebrities and political personalities on June 22, but one message that many were waiting for came a little later. Trisha Krishnan, Vijay’s popular co-star and longtime collaborator, did not share a public wish immediately, which led to discussions among fans on social media.

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A day later, Trisha finally shared her birthday tribute for Vijay, putting an end to the wait. The post featured a special picture of the two stars, with Vijay surrounded by cakes while Trisha’s expression in the photo caught the attention of many fans.

Along with the picture, Trisha wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it. Happy Birthday.” However, what grabbed more attention was the mention of “00.00” in the post.

Fans Try To Decode Trisha’s ‘00.00’ Message

Soon after the post went viral, fans started sharing their own interpretations of the unusual number. Many wondered if “00.00” carried a personal meaning or was a special reference between the two actors.

Some fans linked the numbers with ideas like fresh beginnings, endless possibilities and a new chapter, while others believed it could have a deeper emotional connection. However, neither Trisha nor Vijay has explained the meaning behind the number, leaving fans curious.

The post also became a talking point because of the timing. Since Trisha’s wish arrived later than expected, many fans joked about her being the “last wisher” while others said the wait made the post even more special.

Vijay-Trisha’s Bond Continues To Grab Attention

Vijay and Trisha share a strong on-screen connection, having worked together in popular films like Ghilli and Leo. Their chemistry has always been appreciated by audiences, which is why their social media interactions often become a topic of discussion.

The latest birthday post once again highlighted the massive fan following the duo enjoys, with fans filling the comments section with love, wishes and heart emojis for both stars.