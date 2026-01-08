Filmmaker Priyadarshan congratulated his 'disciple' Aditya Dhar on the blockbuster success of 'Dhurandhar'. Sharing a throwback photo, he expressed pride in Aditya's rise and wished him well for the sequel, 'Dhurandhar 2'.

'No Greater Happiness': Priyadarshan on Disciple Aditya Dhar's Success

Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan on Thursday penned a congratulatory message for 'Dhurandhar' director Aditya Dhar over the film's blockbuster success. Taking a stroll down memory lane, the 'Hungama' director dug out his old picture with Aditya Dhar from the sets of one of his films on Instagram. "There is no greater happiness than watching my disciple rise with such remarkable success. Congratulations Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar, and heartfelt best wishes for Dhurandhar 2," he captioned the post.

Aditya has been in the film industry for a long time now. Prior to making his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019, he primarily worked as a dialogue writer and lyricist, and also contributed as a screenwriter on multiple projects. Earlier in his career, he collaborated with Priyadarshan on films such as Aakrosh (2010) and Tezz (2012).

'Dhurandhar' Box Office and Franchise Plans

Coming to 'Dhurandhar', the film has scripted history by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language. According to Jio Studios, the movie has earned Rs 836.15 crore so far. 'Dhurandhar' features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with a powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

The film is planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel scheduled for release during Eid 2026.