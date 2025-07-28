Prithviraj Sukumaran’s team denied false claims about his remarks on L3: Azrael, clarifying that the misinformation stemmed from a fake profile and urging media to verify facts.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's team recently addressed rumours regarding his comments on the film L3: Azrael (L3).

Taking to X, the Team of Prithviraj Sukumaran expressed "disappointment" in the post.

"We express our disappointment in major channels for spreading false news claiming that Prithviraj Sukumaran made statements about the L3 movie. These reports are entirely untrue. We urge all media outlets to refer to the official interview videos from the Sarzameen promotions for accurate information."

The X post further mentioned that "misinformation originated from a fake profile ID".

"It appears this misinformation originated from a fake profile ID as part of a hate campaign. We request all channels to cross-check facts before reporting and to republish corrected news to clarify the truth to the public and Prithviraj's well-wishers. We expect a professional approach in handling this matter. Thank you.

#Poffactio," the post further reads.

Scroll to load tweet…

<br>As per the regional media reports, Prithviraj mentioned L3 would feature 'underwater action' and be the most 'expensive' Indian film during Sarzameen promotions.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>Sarzameen is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vijay Menon--a man torn between a father's love and a soldier's duty, Kajol as Meher--a mother who fights against all odds to keep her family intact, and Ibrahim Ali Khan as Harman--a vulnerable young man caught at a crossroads.</p><p>Lucifer is a 2019 Malayalam action thriller film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, in his directorial debut, and written by Murali Gopy. It is the first instalment in the Lucifer Franchise. A sequel titled L2: Empuraan was released on 27 March 2025. It will be followed by another sequel called L3: Azrael. (ANI)</p>