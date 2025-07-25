Prithviraj Sukumaran recently expressed heartfelt admiration for Aamir Khan, highlighting his pioneering role in shaping Indian cinema. From pathbreaking narratives to social impact, he believes Aamir’s legacy is one for the history books

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the hotshot of Malayalam cinema, has been candid about his appreciation for cinematic excellence. His recent remarks regarding the Bollywood great Aamir Khan further give credence to this opinion. While promoting his latest film Sarzameen, Prithviraj talked about his first interaction with Aamir and the enormity of respect he carries for the actor in legacy terms.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Talks About Aamir Khan:

Prithviraj recollected, “I think this was the first time I met him. I am a huge fan of the actor that he is and what he has tried with cinema throughout his career.” The candid moment revealed not just admiration but also a kinship between two artists who value storytelling and innovation.

Khan's breadth of knowledge of Prithviraj's work in Malayalam cinema surprised the actor! “He was so in tune with what I had been doing. That’s when I realized he’s been following cinema across the country and the world,” he recalled.

Prithviraj did not hold back in his description of Aamir-the-reformer in Indian cinema. "I think 100 years from now, if there is a book written on Indian Cinema, there will surely be one chapter dedicated to Aamir," he said. Aamir Khan has always broken rules and tried new things with a view towards socially conscious storytelling, right from Lagaan and Taare Zameen Par.

A Legacy of Innovation

Aamir Khan has always taken courageous stands, whether it be when he chose to play challenging parts, produce socially impactful cinema, or direct multi-generational narratives. His recent project Taare Zameen Par has been receiving continued adulation for very strong emotional content along with a powerful script.

Prithviraj's remarks are emblematic of a much larger sentiment within the industry: Aamir Khan is not simply a star, but an institution. At the intersection of commercial success and artistic integrity lies his source of inspiration for innumerable actors and filmmakers, including Prithviraj himself.

This episode is more than some star-studded gossip; it attests to a shared respect that, over the years, has transcended language and regional divides in Indian cinema. As Prithviraj continues to make waves with Sarzameen, his salute to Aamir's legacy provides an interesting context to the ongoing conversation about Indian storytelling.