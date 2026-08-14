Prithviraj’s much-awaited action film ‘Khaleefa’ has cleared censorship and is gearing up for a worldwide release on August 20, timed perfectly with the Onam festive season.

Good news for Prithviraj fans! The much-awaited film 'Khaleefa', from the hit team of director Vysakh and writer Jinu Abraham, has wrapped up its censor formalities. The movie has received a U/A 16+ certificate and is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on August 20, as a special Onam treat for audiences. The film is produced by Jinu Abraham and Sooraj Kumar under the Jinu Innovation banner, with Sijo Sebastian and Sreelal Soolapani as co-producers.

The film comes with the intriguing tagline, 'Revenge will be written in golden letters'. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the lead role of Maamparakkal Aamir Ali. And here's a massive update: superstar Mohanlal will be seen in a guest role as Maamparakkal Ahmed Ali! The story will also set up a sequel where Mohanlal will be the main hero. In 'Khaleefa', Prithviraj's character, Aamir Ali, is the grandson of Mohanlal's character, Ahmed Ali.

The star cast is packed with talent. Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is making his Malayalam debut with this film. The female lead is played by Telugu actress Malavika Sharma, for whom 'Khaleefa' is also her first Malayalam movie. Besides them, the film also features a strong supporting cast including Indrans, Renji Panicker, Mohini, Sanju Sivaram, Shivajith, Sudip, Shammy Thilakan, Vaishnavi, and Rushin.

The film's music, composed by Jakes Bejoy, is already a hit. The romantic track 'Asalayavale', featuring Prithviraj and Malavika, has been getting a lot of love from fans. Earlier, a glimpse video suggested that 'Khaleefa' is a big-budget entertainer set against the backdrop of gold smuggling. It promises to be a stylish action-thriller packed with high-octane chase sequences and fight scenes. Think of it as a slick, international-level action flick.

This movie marks the reunion of director Vysakh and Prithviraj after the blockbuster 'Pokkiri Raja'. It's also another collaboration for the Jinu Abraham-Prithviraj duo, who have previously worked together on films like 'Adam Joan', 'London Bridge', 'Masters', and 'Kaduva'. The film has been shot on a grand scale across various locations in London, Dubai, Kerala, and Nepal.

The technical crew includes Jomon T. John for cinematography, Jakes Bejoy for music, and Chaman Chacko for editing. The production design is by Mohandas, and the action sequences are handled by a team of Yannick Ben, Phoenix Prabhu, and Chethan D'souza. Other key members are Co-director Suresh Divakar, Executive Producer Shine Varghese, Costume Designer Mashar Hamsa, Art Director Viswanath Aravind, Makeup Artist Amal Chandran, and Sound Design by Sync Cinema. Additional music is by Jabir Sulaim, with the final mix by M R Rajakrishnan. The production is controlled by Reny Divakar and Vinos Kaimal. The team also includes Colorist Sreek Warrier, Poster Designer Aesthetic Kunjamma, DI by Color Planet, VFX by Prashant Nair (3DS), Stills by Sinat Xavier, Promotions by Vipinkumar Pofactio, and PRO Sabari.