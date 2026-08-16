The trailer for Ahsoka Season 2 is out, with the new season set to stream from January 20, 2027. Rosario Dawson returns as Ahsoka Tano, alongside other cast members. The role of Baylan Skoll has been recast with Rory McCann.

The trailer for Ahsoka Season two is finally out, marking the return of Ahsoka Tano to save the universe. The second season is set to stream from January 20, 2027. Rosario Dawson returns as the Jedi after debuting the popular animated character in live-action during 'The Mandalorian.'

Ahsoka was the Padawan apprentice to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who debuted in the 'Clone Wars' animated movie and long-running TV series. After the show ended, she popped back up in the 'Star Wars Rebels' show, but Dawson brought her to life for the first time in a major crossover on 'The Mandalorian' in 2020.

Returning Cast and Characters

Other animated "Rebels" characters were also reintroduced in "Ahsoka" Season 1, like Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, reported Variety.

The cast also included Ariana Greenblatt as young Ahsoka, Ray Stevenson as the antagonist Jedi Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Baylan's apprentice Shin Hati, "Andor" actor Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma and Christensen reprising his role as Anakin.

Baylan Skoll Role Recast

After Stevenson passed away in May 2023 at age 58, ahead of the premiere of Season 1, his role as Baylan was recast with Rory McCann, who played the Hound on 'Game of Thrones.'