Prime Video has released first-look photos for 'Every Year After,' the TV adaptation of Carley Fortune's novel 'Every Summer After.' The eight-episode series, starring Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett, will premiere on June 10.

Prime Video has released the first-look photos of 'Every Year After', the television adaptation of Carley Fortune's bestselling novel 'Every Summer After' The show will be out on on June 10 with an eight-episode season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

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Meet the Cast

Sadie Soverall (Saltburn) and Matt Cornett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) will play the lead characters, Percy and Sam, respectively. Aurora Perrineau (Kaos) will play Chantal, Abigail Cowen (Fate: The Winx Saga) will play Delilah, Michael Bradway (Chicago Fire) will portray Charlie and Joseph Chiu (Fear Street: Prom Queen) will play Jordie, as per Deadline.

Elisha Cuthbert (Girl Next Door, Happy Endings) will recur in the role of Sam's mother, Sue Florek.

Behind the Scenes

Originally, Hart of Dixie and Saint X creator Leila Gerstein was attached to write the adaptation and serve as showrunner. When the cast was announced, the news also came that Amy B. Harris will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Author Fortune will executive produce alongside Lindsey Liberatore, Amy Rardin, John Stephens and Grace Gilroy. Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky (Sex and the City, And Just Like That) serve as writers and consulting producers.

Plot and Theme

As per Deadline, the show will tell the story over six years and change in the lakeside town of Barry's Bay, Every Summer After follows Persephone "Percy" Fraser and Sam's relationship through the seasons. The project is described as a romantic and nostalgic story of first love as well as people and choices that stay with us through life.

Every Year After is described as a fun, sweeping, romantic story that asks the question, what if your first love actually was your soulmate?

About the Author

Fortune has published four books to date, including Every Summer After. She followed it with Meet Me at the Lake in 2023 and This Summer Will Be Different in 2024. Her 2025 release, One Golden Summer, loosely ties back to Every Summer After, exploring the love story of Sam's brother Charlie, also set in Barry's Bay. Fortune's next standalone novel, Our Perfect Storm, is scheduled for release on May 5, 2026. (ANI)